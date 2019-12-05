Dani’s Local Dish: New Month, New Celebrations

Hello friends! I hope everyone has recovered from their Thanksgiving feasts and purchased that coveted vinyl during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We are now in the final month of 2019 of the decade. There is no lack of local shows to partake in, starting this weekend!

You can begin tonight at Rockbar Inc. in Scottsdale with Roger Clyne’s Christmas JAM for Operation Santa Claus. It's sure to be an afternoon filled with music and holiday cheer. This show gets started earlier with a festival of talent, including Black Bottom Lighters, The Black Moods, Shawn Johnson, Jay Allan, and more. The $20 ticket price benefits St. Mary’s Food Bank, The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, Military Assistance Mission, and Special Olympics of Arizona.

Roger Clyne’s Christmas JAM is scheduled for Thursday, December 5, at Rockbar Inc. in Scottsdale. Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite.



Last Exit Live will make a nice stop on Friday night. The alternative band Sliced Limes celebrate the release of their debut album with Valley icons Pistoleros and Ghetto Cowgirl. “Can’t Fake Love," the first single, is a gentle introduction to their style. I look forward to hearing the rest of the album and seeing them live.

The Sliced Limes CD Release Party is scheduled for Friday, December 6, at Last Exit Live. Tickets are $10 via Eventbrite.





EXPAND Jared & The Mill are celebrating the holiday season. Lindsay Whiddin

You have a couple of choices to make on Saturday, and trust me, both can be accomplished with some planning and holiday spirit. Jared and the Mill are celebrating the holiday season with their Holiday Extravaganza at Crescent Ballroom. This show not only has a stellar lineup which includes Valley Queen, Harrison Fjord, XIXA, and The Color 8, but you can also visit Santa himself. Don't forget to donate an unopened toy to the Boys and Girls Club of Arizona. 'Tis the season of giving!

The Jared and the Mill Fifth Annual Holiday Extravaganza at Crescent Ballroom is scheduled for Saturday, December 7. Tickets are $18 via Eventbrite.

After your visit with Santa, another jolly man is celebrating the season. Victor Cao, owner of Pho Cao in Scottsdale, is celebrating his birthday with an annual gathering of local rock-and-rollers, including Kevin Lloyd of Banana Gun, Carol Pacey and the Honey Shakers, Sara Robinson Band, Future Exes, and Two Seven Kilo. Plus, he’s going to feed you with a free buffet before the show. Cao has been running Pho Cao for over seven years and has always been a selfless supporter of local music in the Valley, including local independent radio.

Victor’s Birthday Bash is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, at Pho Cao in Scottsdale. Admission is free.