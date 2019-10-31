Dani's Local Dish: Welcome to November Ye Playful Prisoners of Spacetime

Today might be Halloween, but there will be many celebrations happening this weekend around the Valley unrelated to the spooky weekend. No matter where you go, you are guaranteed to hear some good music.

If you missed the live recording last May of the new decker. album Greetings, All Ye Playful Prisoners of Spacetime, you get a second chance to catch the band live this weekend. The album release show is this Saturday at Last Exit Live. The album is described as “a swirling combination of original material spanning decker.’s decade long existence paired with re-imagined cover material retrofitted to the band’s inimitable sound.”

“This album is the sum total of my life and its movements with music; from buying my first tape in the third grade through, year after year, making the best records resources allow and then taking it to the road at any cost, while doing all things conceivable and inconceivable to share the deepest parts of me, both musical and cellular,” explains frontman Brandon Decker.

Joining decker.on Saturday, November 2 are indie rock band LUAU, and Scattered Melodies.

The decker. Album Release Show is scheduled on Saturday, November 2nd at Last Exit Live. Tickets are $10-$15 available via Eventbrite.

Head over to Rockbar in Scottsdale if you’re looking for something a little more in line with the season. The Black Moods are throwing a Dia de los Muertos Bash on Saturday, November 2, with the Los Angeles band State to State.

“Whatcha Got,” which is available for streaming tomorrow, Friday, November 1, is the third single off the band's forthcoming album. It's a fantastic song with enough rock and a little bit of bop to get you dancing. The single is also the third most added single on the active rock charts. It's quickly becoming one of my favorite tracks from the band.

The Black Moods Dia de los Muertos Bash is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at Rockbar in Scottsdale. Tickets are $20-$25 via Eventbrite.

If you are still feeling FOMO from Apache Lake Music Festival, now's your chance to catch a lot of the lineup at Yucca Tap Room this Saturday. Tempe City Council candidate and Ghetto Cowgirl lead singer Marc Norman is holding a campaign rally and rock show to spread the word about his campaign (and bring in some donations).

I’m not kidding with the ALMF lineup. Banana Gun, The Woodworks, Sara Robinson Band, Fairy Bones, and Japhy’s Descent are some of the bands for your ALMF nostalgia. There will also be performances from Tempe legends Pistoleros, Jim Bachmann, The Real Fakes and yes, Ghetto Cowgirl.

Marc Norman of Ghetto Cowgirl. Courtesy of Ghetto Cowgirl

Marc Norman’s Campaign Rally & Rock Show is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at Yucca Tap Room. This is a free event, but contributions to the campaign will be accepted.