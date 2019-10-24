Dani's Local Dish: Scary and Spacey

It’s Thursday, and I’m still recovering from the Apache Lake Music Festival. What a phenomenal weekend! The weather was perfect and the music was non-stop.

Here's the highlight reel: seeing Fairy Bones perform their first ALMF, Sara Robinson getting engaged during the Sara Robinson Band's set, the reunion of Mergence, Kongos closing out the festival, and decker. doing a full cover set. Yes, you read that correctly. decker. performed a set entirely of songs by The Rolling Stones. I even made some discoveries, including The Deadbeat Cousins and American Mile.

Let's look ahead to this weekend for music to fill up our ears and souls. Halloween is coming quickly. The Bellwethers are celebrating early with their sixth annual Halloween Bash at Chopper John's on Saturday, October 26. They're still riding high from opening for REO Speedwagon at Mesa Amphitheatre last week. Their gritty, psychedelic blues rock is unforgettable, and their 2018 album Schizophrenic Zen is the perfect introduction to their sound.

Cyclone Jack and the Hallucinating Hacks, Mill’s End, and Creepsville 666 will be joining the band. There will also be a costume contest. The grand prize is a signed guitar. Author Ryan B. Clark will be signing his book Ghost Songs, in case you haven’t bought your copy yet.

The Bellwethers Sixth Annual Halloween Bash is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, at Chopper John’s. There will be no cover.

A retro-futuristic dance party is happening at Rips Bar the same evening. My friends Carly Schorman and Mark Anderson from Yab Yum Music and Arts are celebrating the release of their space-noir podcast drama Confessions from The Nocturn Nebula.

The show features a cast of over 25 locals, including many local musicians and several Phoenix New Times contributors. The story centers around Nolan Stone, owner of a popular nightclub on Aldfar Station. When one of the women working for him decides to head back to her home planet, the station gives her a sendoff worth remembering. Hours later, she’s back at the bar and in trouble.

This party will feature music from JJCnV, Fairy Bones, The Echo Bombs, and Dadadoh + the P.O.C.

“Mark and I picked rowdy bands that sounded like they were from 700 years in the future,” says Schorman.

I believe her. She says costumes are encouraged, which fits in with the retro-futuristic vibe.

“Because the show is 'retro-futurist,' there are no rules on attire," says Schorman. "You can go for a '40s pin-up look or step straight off of a 1960s science-fiction pulp novel cover or come at us from the 31st Century. Or, if you don't mess around, 21st Century street style is totally acceptable too. We just want to dance and celebrate.”

The Retro-Futuristic Dance Party is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, at Rips Bar. There will be no cover.

For those of you wanting to go out and party on a Sunday, Yucca Tap Room will be a perfect location. Future Exes are rocking the house along with Snailmate, The Devils and Libido, Draem Taem, and Desert Purple. I finally saw Future Exes live at Apache Lake last weekend. Trust me, they are worth being late to work on Monday. Another solid night of rock 'n' roll is on tap for you (see what I did there).

Future Exes, Snailmate, and More! featuring Desert Purple, Draem Taem, The Devils and Libido (from Japan), and Snailmate are scheduled for Sunday, October 27, at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe. There will be no cover.