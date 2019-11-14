Dani’s Local Dish: Youth Gone Wild

Ah, youth. Full of life, energy, and new music. There is plenty about to debut and take in this weekend, so buckle up.

The Bayou Bandits, led by Joshua Strickland, release their first album at Valley Bar tonight. Strickland originally hails from New Orleans, but after moving to the Valley a couple of years ago, he has made roots here. The old soul is introducing us to a gritty, Southern rock that is unique from what we hear in other local blues artists. It has just a little more grit and tells a different story. It makes you want to cook up a batch of gumbo and plan a trip to Louisiana. My favorites are “The Swamp” and “Take Me Back.” Joining The Bayou Bandits are Haley Green, D. L. Marble, and The Real Fakes.

The Bayou Bandits Album Release Party is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, at Valley Bar. Tickets are $10 and the first 50 people receive a free CD. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

EXPAND Break the Robot have a new music showcase. Blushing Cactus Photography

The youth are taking over Pho Cao on Friday evening thanks to Break the Robot. Tomorrow is the first of the rock band's new showcase named “Break the Noodles.” It features the powerful vocals of Sophie Dorsten and the new indie rock band Dorsey (which features Dorsten's brother, Alex). Break the Robot will also perform at this early all-ages show.

Sophie Dorsten is also one of the finalists in the annual Proof Is in the Pudding Music Competition put on by Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center. The winners (both solo and full band) open for Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding show Saturday, December 14, at Celebrity Theatre. Good luck to Sophie and all of the finalists.

Break the Noodles is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at Pho Cao. This all-ages show is free.

This is the final weekend of water, art, light, and music at Canal Convergence on the Scottsdale Waterfront. On Thursday, the youth take over the Soleri stage with the 80/20 Records Showcase. One of the label’s newest additions, Turn Zero, dropped their debut single, “Animal,” yesterday. It has the right amount of youthful angst and electricity that leaves you wanting more.

You can hear more when they rock the Soleri stage at 6:15 p.m. The other bands on the lineup are Promise to Myself, Radio Blonde, and Sydney Sprague. Outside the Line, Sliced Limes, and Sundressed are also scheduled to perform at Canal Convergence this weekend.

The 80/20 Records Showcase is Thursday, November 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Canal Convergence on the Scottsdale Waterfront in Scottsdale. This is a free event.