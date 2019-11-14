 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Bayou Bandits are performing at Valley Bar tonight.EXPAND
The Bayou Bandits are performing at Valley Bar tonight.
Blushing Cactus Photography

Dani’s Local Dish: Youth Gone Wild

Dani Cutler | November 14, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Ah, youth. Full of life, energy, and new music. There is plenty about to debut and take in this weekend, so buckle up.

The Bayou Bandits, led by Joshua Strickland, release their first album at Valley Bar tonight. Strickland originally hails from New Orleans, but after moving to the Valley a couple of years ago, he has made roots here. The old soul is introducing us to a gritty, Southern rock that is unique from what we hear in other local blues artists. It has just a little more grit and tells a different story. It makes you want to cook up a batch of gumbo and plan a trip to Louisiana. My favorites are “The Swamp” and “Take Me Back.” Joining The Bayou Bandits are Haley Green, D. L. Marble, and The Real Fakes.

The Bayou Bandits Album Release Party is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, at Valley Bar. Tickets are $10 and the first 50 people receive a free CD. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Break the Robot have a new music showcase.EXPAND
Break the Robot have a new music showcase.
Blushing Cactus Photography

The youth are taking over Pho Cao on Friday evening thanks to Break the Robot. Tomorrow is the first of the rock band's new showcase named “Break the Noodles.” It features the powerful vocals of Sophie Dorsten and the new indie rock band Dorsey (which features Dorsten's brother, Alex). Break the Robot will also perform at this early all-ages show.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquee Theatre - AZ 730 N. Mill Avenue Tempe AZ 85281
    730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe AZ 85281

  • Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 / 8:00pm @ The Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix 308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix AZ 85003
    308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003

  • Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 / 6:00pm @ Marquee Theatre - AZ 730 N. Mill Avenue Tempe AZ 85281
    730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe AZ 85281

Sophie Dorsten is also one of the finalists in the annual Proof Is in the Pudding Music Competition put on by Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center. The winners (both solo and full band) open for Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding show Saturday, December 14, at Celebrity Theatre. Good luck to Sophie and all of the finalists.

Break the Noodles is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at Pho Cao. This all-ages show is free.

This is the final weekend of water, art, light, and music at Canal Convergence on the Scottsdale Waterfront. On Thursday, the youth take over the Soleri stage with the 80/20 Records Showcase. One of the label’s newest additions, Turn Zero, dropped their debut single, “Animal,” yesterday. It has the right amount of youthful angst and electricity that leaves you wanting more.

You can hear more when they rock the Soleri stage at 6:15 p.m. The other bands on the lineup are Promise to Myself, Radio Blonde, and Sydney Sprague. Outside the Line, Sliced Limes, and Sundressed are also scheduled to perform at Canal Convergence this weekend.

The 80/20 Records Showcase is Thursday, November 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Canal Convergence on the Scottsdale Waterfront in Scottsdale. This is a free event.

 
Dani Cutler is the morning show host on independent radio station KWSS 93.9 FM, which supports local independent artists as part of its regular alternative music rotation. She has been volunteering for the station since 2007. You'll often find her out at a show or walking around with her headphones on because she forgot she was wearing them.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >