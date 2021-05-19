EDM Legend Deadmau5 Is Coming to Rawhide, The Nash Is Back, and More Local Concert News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

If you need a sign we’re most likely in the home stretch of the pandemic, the sheer number of concerts being announced for the late summer and fall around metro Phoenix would certainly qualify. There’s been a deluge within the last week alone, as artists and acts like Jason Aldean, Dashboard Confessional, 311, and punk icons The Queers and Dwarves have all revealed they're headed to the Valley in the coming months.

Notable concerts are also being announced for the early summer, including a performance by electronic dance music kingpin Deadmau5 set for the beginning of June at Rawhide in Chandler.

You’ll find details about all of these shows, as well as info about live music returning to a few popular local venues, in the following roundup of recent headlines from the Phoenix concert scene.

Deadmau5 Performing Outdoor Show at Rawhide in June

EDM heavyweight Deadmau5 will pack up his mask and head for the Valley early next month for an outdoor performance at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on Saturday, June 5. According to local promoter Relentless Beats, which is putting on the show along with Southern California-based company Insomniac Events, openers will include British electronic music trio NERO, as well as EDM artists and DJs Lamorn, Speaker Honey, and Spencer Brown.

Unlike other Relentless Beats-promoted events at Rawhide over the last year, it won’t involve attendees being separated into socially distanced pods. Masks will be required, though. Tickets are on sale now and are $50 for general admission and $125 for VIP access (which includes express entry, a commemorative lanyard, and access to a private lounge and other exclusive areas).

Seamus McCaffrey’s Seeking Local Bands

Good news for local acts with ambitions of playing in downtown Phoenix and some open slots on their calendar over the next few months: Famed Irish pub Seamus McCaffrey’s is looking to book Valley performers. According to a Facebook post from May 16, the pub’s staff is seeking bands to play its “stage” (and by that we mean a small platform alongside the front door) during weekend gigs. Anyone interested is encouraged to send a link to their band page to Seamus McCaffrey’s Facebook.

EXPAND The interior of the Celebrity Theatre. Celebrity Theatre

Celebrity Theatre Resuming Indoor Events in Late May

You won’t have to hang out in a parking lot to see a concert at the Celebrity Theatre beginning later this month, as the historic east Phoenix concert spot is planning to bring back indoor events earlier than anticipated.

Last month, Celebrity Theatre general manager Andrew Smith told Phoenix New Times the venue was originally aiming to host music and sporting events a full capacity inside the 2,650-person venue sometime in the fall. Per its website, though, the Celebrity will resume indoor events on Saturday, May 29 with the Big Bagg Fest, a hip-hop concert headlined by rappers Moneybagg Yo and Rockstar Rodie.

Future events at the venue include a performance by narcocorridos ensemble Los Tucanes de Tijuana on Saturday, June 19, and the RUF41 Summer Showdown MMA event on Sunday, June 20. Every seat will be available for purchase with face masks encouraged, but not required. Celebrity Theatre patrons will also be asked to practice social distancing in restrooms, lobbies, snack bars, and other common areas.

Florida Georgia Line Virtual Concert Coming to the Valley

Florida Georgia Line, the superstar pop-country duo fronted by Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, will be the stars of a “virtual concert” being broadcasted to both drive-in and indoor theaters around the U.S. on Saturday, June 12, including several in metro Phoenix. It’s being put on by Encore Nights, a Texas-based promoter that’s put on similar shows at drive-ins during the pandemic featuring the likes of Bon Jovi, Metallica, and Blake Shelton.

The FGL version will feature a never-before-seen performance by the band, which will be joined by special guests Nelly and Chase Rice, there will be an opening set by fellow country artist Shy Carter.

Unlike previous Encore Nights virtual concerts over the past year, the Florida Georgia Line show will also be screened at indoor theaters nationwide. Here in the Valley, you can catch the gig at Mesa’s Digital Drive-In AZ or the West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, as well as various Harkins, AMC, and Cinemark theaters. (A complete list of locations is available on the Encore Nights website.) Tickets are $79 per vehicle for the drive-ins and $15 per person for the indoor theaters.

We can't wait to hear some jazz at The Nash. The Nash

Live Performances Returning to The Nash in June

Music will return to Roosevelt Row jazz haven The Nash in early June due in large part to rising summertime temperatures. After putting on a series of outdoor concerts at the nearby Arizona Jewish Historical Society over the spring, The Nash’s Joel Goldenthal told New Times last month that they’re moving things back over to the venue because of the heat.

And the first show back will be a pair of concerts by local jazz icons Dennis Rowland and Diana Lee on Saturday, June 5. It's the first concert inside the venue since mid-March 2020. Showtimes are at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $49. A livestream of the concert is also available for $20.

Numerous Big Concerts Announced

After spending more than a year playing a game of “wait and see,” local concert promoters have been busy the past couple of weeks announcing a huge number of shows set to take place this fall and into 2022 at venues across the Valley. It includes bands from multiple genres, ranging from rock and pop to country and hip-hop.

Some of the highlights include Dashboard Confessional stopping by The Van Buren on Wednesday, October 20, on their upcoming Unplugged Tour, and Needtobreathe coming to Arizona Federal Theatre with Switchfoot and The New Respects on Monday, September 13.

Outdoor venue Ak-Chin Pavilion also revealed several new shows recently, including Korn and Staind on Tuesday, September 14, and country star Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson on Thursday, September 30. As for big concerts coming in early 2022, Godspeed You! Black Emperor will come to the Crescent Ballroom on Tuesday, March 1, while Motion City Soundtrack has scheduled a gig on Tuesday, February 22, at The Van Buren.