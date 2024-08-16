Decadence Arizona EDM festival in Phoenix announces 2024 headliners

Got any plans for New Year’s Eve yet? If you’re into electronic dance music, particularly when it's played in a festival setting, Arizona concert promoter Relentless Beats is staging its annual Decadence Arizona extravaganza at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.
They’ve also announced some big-name talents will be performing at the two-night event on December 30 and 31.
Earlier this week, Relentless Beats revealed the headliners for Decadence Arizona 2024 and the list will feature DJs, producers and EDM artists from a mix of genres.
The lineup includes masked electro-house godfather Deadmau5, dubstep king Excision, Australian-born future house producer Dom Dolla, trap artists Troyboi and DJ ISOxo, techno wizard Mau P and Tchami and Malaa’s collaborative project No Redemption.
Decadence Arizona, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is equal parts music festival and New Year’s Eve celebration. As such, it will include fireworks, a midnight countdown and other themed festivities to go along with a multiple stages of heavy-duty beats and bass.
Two-night tickets for the Decadence Arizona 2024 go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. today through the Relentless Beats website. Prices start at $179 before fees.