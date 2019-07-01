Deerhunter Disappear, Reappear in Phoenix at Valley Bar

Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared? It's the question Deerhunter, the venerable Atlanta indie rock band led by magnetic frontman Bradford Cox, ask with the title of their latest LP, released earlier this year. Frankly, if you were to ask us here at Phoenix New Times this question, we'd probably answer with a big, fat "How the heck should I know?!" And then we'd tell you that Deerhunter are going to be here in Phoenix on Monday, July 15, at Valley Bar.

Wait. July 15?!?! That's only two weeks away!!!!! Ahhhh!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!



Anyway, tickets for this extremely limited engagement (and we say that only because this is a big band playing a small space) will be going on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. via Eventbrite. No openers have been announced. Act fast, or all those tickets will have already disappeared.

Deerhunter. 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue; valleybarphx.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 via Eventbrite.