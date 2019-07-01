 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Deerhunter's Bradford Cox. The band have just added a show in Phoenix on Monday, July 15.EXPAND
Deerhunter's Bradford Cox. The band have just added a show in Phoenix on Monday, July 15.
Brandon Marshall / Westword

Deerhunter Disappear, Reappear in Phoenix at Valley Bar

Douglas Markowitz | July 1, 2019 | 2:56pm
AA

Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared? It's the question Deerhunter, the venerable Atlanta indie rock band led by magnetic frontman Bradford Cox, ask with the title of their latest LP, released earlier this year. Frankly, if you were to ask us here at Phoenix New Times this question, we'd probably answer with a big, fat "How the heck should I know?!" And then we'd tell you that Deerhunter are going to be here in Phoenix on Monday, July 15, at Valley Bar.

Wait. July 15?!?! That's only two weeks away!!!!! Ahhhh!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!

Anyway, tickets for this extremely limited engagement (and we say that only because this is a big band playing a small space) will be going on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. via Eventbrite. No openers have been announced. Act fast, or all those tickets will have already disappeared.

Deerhunter. 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue; valleybarphx.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 via Eventbrite.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >