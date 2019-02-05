DMX Returns to the Valley for It's Dark and Hell Is Hot Anniversary Tour

It's only been a couple of weeks since DMX's release from prison after serving a one-year sentence for tax evasion, but X looks like he's ready to make us lose our minds again. He's announced a 20th anniversary tour for his now-classic 1998 album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, coming to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Thursday, April 18.

X's debut album launched him into the spotlight with the singles "Stop Being Greedy" and the ever-hype "Ruff Ryder's Anthem."