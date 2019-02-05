DMX Returns to the Valley for It's Dark and Hell Is Hot Anniversary Tour

It's only been a couple of weeks since DMX's release from prison after serving a one-year sentence for tax evasion, but X looks like he's ready to make us lose our minds again. He's announced a 20th anniversary tour for his now-classic 1998 album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, coming to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Thursday, April 18.
X's debut album launched him into the spotlight with the singles "Stop Being Greedy" and the ever-hype "Ruff Ryder's Anthem."
When the New York-raised DMX lived in the Valley, he gave us some memorable moments. He's been arrested multiple times in Maricopa County for doing over 100 mph on the highway, and he once barricaded himself in his home after police showed up with a search warrant after an earlier visit found dogs in poor conditions.
X last performed in Phoenix in 2016, just months before he would be sentenced for tax evasion. No support has been announced for the tour. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 8, via Ticketfly. See the full tour schedule below.
DMX: It's Dark and Hell is Hot 20th Anniversary Tour
March 8 — Oklahoma City OK — Farmers Market
March 9 — Springfield MO — The Complex
March 10 — Indianapolis IN — The Citadel
April 3 — Boston MA — House of Blues
April 4 — Clifton Park NY — Upstate Concert Hall
April 5 — New York NY — Irving Plaza
April 6 — Philadelphia PA — TLA
April 7 — Washington DC — The Fillmore
April 9 — Charlotte NC — World
April 10 — Fort Lauderdale FL — Revolution
April 11 — Ybor City FL — Ritz
April 12 — Atlanta GA — Tabernacle
April 13 — New Orleans LA — House of Blues
April 14 — Houston TX — House of Blues
April 15 — Dallas TX — House of Blues
April 17 — Albuquerque NM — El Rey Theater
April 18 — Phoenix AZ — Van Buren
April 19 — San Diego CA — House of Blues
April 20 — Anaheim CA — House of Blues
April 21 — Berkeley CA — UC Theatre
Apr 23 — Portland OR — Roseland Ballroom
April 24 — Seattle WA — El Corazon
April 26 — Salt Lake City UT — The Complex
April 27 — Denver CO — Summit Music Hall
April 28 — Lawerence KS — The Granada
April 30 — Sauget IL — Pop’s
May 1 — Des Moines IA — Wooly’s
May 2 — Grand Rapids MI — 20 Monroe Live
May 3 — Detroit MI — St. Andrews
May 4 — Chicago IL — House of Blues
May 5 — Cleveland OH — House of Blues
May 7 — Pittsburgh PA — Foxtail
DMX: It's Dark and Hell Is Hot 20th Anniversary Tour. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, Phoenix; 480-659-1641; thevanburenphx.com. Tickets available 10 a.m. Friday, February 8, via Ticketfly.
