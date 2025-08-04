 Doechii's Live from the Swamp Tour hits Phoenix in November | Phoenix New Times
Doechii's Live from the Swamp Tour stops in Phoenix this fall

The Grammy-winning rapper from Florida is bringing her breakneck flow to the Valley.
September 8, 2025
Image: Doechii performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Doechii performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
If you somehow missed Doechii's Tiny Desk Concert in December 2024, it's highly recommended that you make it a priority.

She owned that diminutive spot. Now, the 'Swamp Princess,' born Jaylah Hickmon in Tampa, is about to dominate much bigger venues on her upcoming Live From the Swamp Tour that launches in less than a week. This is the biggest live-show run in her career so far. The tour will stop at the Arizona Financial Theatre on November 3.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 7. To join the Artist Presale, sign up before 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 6.

Here is the complete list of Doechii's Live from the Swamp Tour. For a full list of area shows, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Aug. 8, San Francisco, California, Outside Lands
Aug. 23, London, England, All Points East
Sept. 2, Queens, NY, All Things Go NYC Music Festival
Sept. 28, Columbia, Maryland, All Things Go DC Music Festival
Oct. 3, Austin, Texas, Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 10, Austin, Texas, Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 14, Chicago, Illinois, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 17, Toronto, Ontario, Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 19, Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 20, New York, NY, MSG
Oct. 21, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Oct. 23, Charlotte, North Carolina, Bojangles Coliseum
Oct. 25, Tampa, Florida, Yuengling Center
Oct. 26, Atlanta, Georgia, One Music Fest
Oct. 27, Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 29, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 31, Houston, Texas,713 Music Hall
Nov. 3, Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 5, San Diego, California, Petco Park
Nov. 7, San Francisco, California, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 10, Seattle, Washington, WAMU Theater
Nov. 15 and 16, Los Angeles, California, Camp Flog Gnaw
Dec. 6, Ballarat, Australia, Spilt Milk Ballarat
Dec. 7, Perth, Australia, Spilt Milk Perth
Dec. 13, Canberra, Australia, Spilt Milk Canberra
Dec. 14, Queensland, Australia, Spilt Milk Gold Coast
