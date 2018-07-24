 


Doyle Bramhall II and his strung-out guitar.
Doyle Bramhall II and his strung-out guitar.
Courtesy of Alyssa Gafkjen

Doyle Bramhall II Picks an Intricate Guitar

Amy Young | July 24, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

When it comes to musical prowess, the Bramhall family know a thing or two about overachieving. First, there was Doyle Bramhall, a singer who also rocked the drums for blues greats like Lightnin’ Hopkins and the Vaughan brothers — Stevie Ray and Jimmie. In the late ’60s, his son Doyle Bramhall II entered the picture, and soaked up the household’s musical energy. His devotion to playing guitar has churned out consistent, exceptional results.

At 18, he was on the road touring with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and in the decades since, he has played with a list of artists that is as long as it is diverse. His intricate guitar work, filled with vicious riffs and head-twisting solos, has found him collaborating with Elton John, Eric Clapton, Erykah Badu, Dr. John, and Questlove, to name just a handful. Offstage, Bramhall II is also an accomplished producer who has put magic touches on recordings for artists like Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow.

If you’re headed to the show, take a peek at his set-up as he plies and plucks away at the strings. The left-handed player is also known for the way his guitar is strung — for a right-handed player and flipped backward.

Doyle Bramhall II is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard. Tickets are $33.50-$43.50. Visit mim.org.

 
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.

