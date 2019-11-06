Eagles Announce Additional Phoenix Tour Date

If you didn't snag a ticket to the Eagles' Hotel California 2020 tour date in Phoenix next year, take it easy.

The band, which includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, have added another performance to their schedule on Sunday, April 26, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix.

Like their previously announced tour date on Tuesday, April 21, the band will be playing Hotel California, one of the best-selling records of all time, with an orchestra and choir accompanying them for the set. A full greatest-hits set will follow. This will be the final concert in Phoenix for the tour, so if you want to see them perform "New Kid In Town," stop riding fences and open your wallet.

If you live life in the fast lane (and have an American Express card), you can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, November 11, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, November 14, at 10 p.m. Remaining tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Ticketmaster.com.

Billboard had this to say about the opening night of the band's three performances in Las Vegas on September 27, 2019:

“The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet…a 23-song set of solid hits that make up the soundtrack of any Baby Boomer or Gen X’ers lives. With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles’ five-part harmony and five guitar-approach … (Henley’s) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness.”

