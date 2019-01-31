Earl Sweatshirt Announces FIRE IT UP! Tour With Stop in Mesa

It took years for Earl Sweatshirt to be ready for a new album. The rapper, also known by his birth name Thebe Kgositsile, dives deeper than ever into the troubles of living under the spotlight on his latest release Some Rap Songs, his first album in years. As detailed in probing stories from Pitchfork and the New Yorker, he's still trying to distance himself from his time in Odd Future after being thrust into the public eye during the now infamous "Free Earl" campaign run by the group's fans.

Now, after a successful set at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles last year, Sweatshirt is finally going back out on the road. He's just announced the "FIRE IT UP!" Tour, which starts in New Orleans in March, finishes in Atlanta in May, and will stop at Club Red in Mesa on Sunday, April 28.