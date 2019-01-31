 


Earl Sweatshirt performs at Club Red on Monday, May 18, 2015 in Mesa.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

Earl Sweatshirt Announces FIRE IT UP! Tour With Stop in Mesa

Julian Hernandez | January 31, 2019 | 6:00am
It took years for Earl Sweatshirt to be ready for a new album. The rapper, also known by his birth name Thebe Kgositsile, dives deeper than ever into the troubles of living under the spotlight on his latest release Some Rap Songs, his first album in years. As detailed in probing stories from Pitchfork and the New Yorker, he's still trying to distance himself from his time in Odd Future after being thrust into the public eye during the now infamous "Free Earl" campaign run by the group's fans.

Now, after a successful set at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles last year, Sweatshirt is finally going back out on the road. He's just announced the "FIRE IT UP!" Tour, which starts in New Orleans in March, finishes in Atlanta in May, and will stop at Club Red in Mesa on Sunday, April 28.

A new Earl Sweatshirt video, "Nobody, Nowhere," written and directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance, was also released along with the tour announcement.

Kgositsile's newest tour sets out to separate Earl Sweatshirt from his performer persona, highlighted by his choice to present his tour under his birth name. He's bringing along a cadre of talented rap game up-and-comers, including fierce Atlanta rapper Bbymutha, HOG SLAUGHTER BOYS buddy and mid90s star Na-Kel Smith (whose debut solo project Twothousand Nakteen dropped in January), Liv.e, MIKE, and Black Noi$e.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 1, via Ticketfly. Fans should be aware that Sweatshirt has been prone to canceling tours due to health concerns. See the full tour schedule below.

View this post on Instagram

@bbymutha @_osun @thatsonme @blackxnoise @mikelikesrap

A post shared by soapmanwun (@soapmanwun) on

Earl Sweatshirt - "FIRE IT UP!" Tour
March 26 — Washington DC — Fillmore Arts Center
March 28 — Baltimore MD — Baltimore Soundstage
March 29 — Philadelphia PA — Theatre of The Living Arts 
March 30 — New York NY — Irving Plaza
March 31 — Providence RI — Fete Music Hall
April 2 — Boston MA — Paradise Rock Club
April 4 — Montréal QC — Théâtre Corona
April 7 — Detroit MI — Saint Andrew's Hall
April 9 — Minneapolis MN — The Cabooze
April 10 — Lawrence KS — The Granada
April 11 — Denver CO — Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes' Other Side
April 14 — Seattle WA — Showbox
April 15 — Vancouver British Columbia — Commodore Ballroom
April 16 — Portland OR — Crystal Ballroom 
April 18 — Sacramento CA — Ace of Spades 
April 19 — San Francisco CA — The Regency Ballroom
April 20 — Santa Cruz CA — The Catalyst
April 23 — Pomona CA — The Glass House
April 24 — Los Angeles CA — The Novo
April 26 — Las Vegas NV — Vinyl
April 27 — San Diego CA — SOMA
April 28 — Mesa AZ — Club Red
May 1 — Austin TX — Emo's
May 2 — Dallas TX — Canton Hall
May 4 — Houston TX — Warehouse Live
May 5 — Birmingham AL — Saturn
May 6 — Atlanta GA — The Masquerade

Earl Sweatshirt - "FIRE IT UP!" Tour. With Bbymutha, Na-kel Smith, Liv.e, MIKE, and Black Noi$e. 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Club Red, 1306 West University Drive, Mesa; 480-200-7529; clubredrocks.com. Tickets available 10 a.m. Friday, February 1, via Ticketfly.

