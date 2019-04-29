 


    Herban Planet
4
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Courtesy of We Care a Lot PR

Earl Sweatshirt Fan Throws Drink Onstage During Mesa Show, Gets Thrown Out

Douglas Markowitz | April 29, 2019 | 10:37am
AA

Folks, we all get excited when we see our favorite artists live. Some of us get a little too excited. So let the following serve as a cautionary tale.

Last night Earl Sweatshirt, the reclusive former member of Odd Future who rarely tours, has cancelled entire tours to focus on his health, and doesn't even like going outside, played to a packed crowd at Club Red in Mesa. During the song "AM//Radio," an unruly fan decided it would be a great idea to throw a drink onstage, and Earl, real name Thebe Kgositsile, did not appreciate it.

"Why would you throw a fully loaded Budweiser? This would be a totally different story if that had hit somebody right now," he says in video captured at the small venue. "No, you on some real smug white man shit right now."

Leading the crowd in boos, Earl has the fan ejected from the venue. "You wasn't expecting no public humiliation," he says before the crowd cheers in approval.

What makes the incident surprising is Kgositsile's turn away from the angry, high-energy music of his early career with OF and toward a more introspective style of experimental hip-hop. There's really nothing on his latest album, 2018's Some Rap Songs, that would lend itself to throwing drinks, and judging by the rest of the crowd's reaction, nobody was really there for that.

Music fans, especially those here in Arizona, would do well to learn from this example. We can all have a good time at shows if we respect the performers and ourselves.

This isn't the first incident on Earl's FIRE IT UP! tour, unfortunately. As XXL notes, he got into a confrontation with a religious protester at his Denver tour stop. 

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

