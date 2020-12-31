Phoenix Musician Ethan Newman Has Died

Local musician Ethan Newman during one of his many gigs around the Valley.

Longtime local musician Ethan Newman, a regular performer at bars and venues across the Valley, died on Tuesday, December 29, from complications of COVID-19. He was 46.

A post to his personal Facebook account announcing the news read: “He fought as hard as he could until the very end, and we will be forever grateful to the Banner Desert [Medical Center] staff who took such good care of him for the past few weeks. Our lives, our hearts and the music world will never be the same from this. The joy and love that he brought to others is unmatched, and we are comforted by knowing that he brought smiles to the faces of everyone he met.”

A guitarist, bassist, and vocalist, Newman was a prolific entertainer who played a mix of rock, blues, and country at a wide variety of local haunts over the past few decades, ranging from neighborhood taverns to upscale drinkeries.

His most recent schedule included weekly sessions alongside fellow like Joel Maze, George Brunson, Tod Miller such spots as Good Time Charli's and Jolie’s Place in Chandler. His gigging wasn’t limited to the southeast Valley, as Newman also performed at Copper Blues in downtown Phoenix, The Living Room Wine Cafe in Scottsdale, and TapHouse Kitchen.

Since 2005, Newman was also a member of local “folky-funk rock” band Delcoa, which performed throughout the Valley and at bigger events like M3F (back when it was called McDowell Mountain Music Festival) and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado.

A native of Prescott, Newman’s passion for music started in his youth and he began performing in his teens.

Besides his exhaustive performance schedule, Newman was known for his upbeat personality, sense of humor, and everyman charm. Friends shared memories on social media, including more than 600 comments to the Facebook post announcing his death.

Fellow guitarist Matt Ventre recalled their shared interest in music. “Not even sure what to say, my bond with Ethan was special,” Ventre wrote. “We often would geek out together about the music we loved … and I feel like we had a way of constantly, respectfully challenging each other. I will dearly miss our conversations, no one will ever rival your passion. Rock on my friend.”

Local drummer Christopher Reidy described Newman as an influence: “I learned so much from you, on and off the stage. You made me a better player, and taught me to look at the stars in a whole new way. I will remember you every time I look into the evening sky.”

Newman was survived by his wife, Keirsten Newman. According to his Facebook account, information regarding funeral and memorial arrangements will be provided at a later date.