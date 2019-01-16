Seconds, Anyone? The Flying Burrito Festival Is Returning to Downtown Phoenix

Burrito and music fans rejoice: The Flying Burrito Festival is returning to downtown Phoenix. After a successful first year, the event is once again taking over the Crescent Ballroom and Second Avenue on Saturday, March 9, from 4 to 11 p.m. for an evening of heavenly burritos and awesome tunes.

This year's lineup includes returning band Nanami Ozone along with two dozen other bands from around the world. The band with the farthest commute by far is The KVB, a synthetic pop music duo straight out of London.