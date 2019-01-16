Seconds, Anyone? The Flying Burrito Festival Is Returning to Downtown Phoenix

Burrito and music fans rejoice: The Flying Burrito Festival is returning to downtown Phoenix. After a successful first year, the event is once again taking over the Crescent Ballroom and Second Avenue on Saturday, March 9, from 4 to 11 p.m. for an evening of heavenly burritos and awesome tunes.
This year's lineup includes returning band Nanami Ozone along with two dozen other bands from around the world. The band with the farthest commute by far is The KVB, a synthetic pop music duo straight out of London.
Don't worry though, they'll be plenty of local bands joining the party. Dance the mambo with Orkesta Mendoza or jam out to Playboy Manbaby's punk tunes. Other band highlights from around the country include Bane's World from Long Beach, California, and Soft Kill from Portland, Oregon.
But let's not forget about the burritos and booze. The event boasts more than 50 burritos and samples from local food joints including Ladera Taverna y Cocina, Dang Brother Pizza and Different Smokes BBQ. Casa Blanco Margarita and the Crescent Ballroom Red Sangria will be serving up beers and cocktails throughout the event.
Between music sets, catch some live Lucha Libre wrestling. Those wanting to take it slow can kick back and play lawn games.
For more information, go to the event's Facebook page.
25 bands will share four stages over the course of the evening. Here's the lineup by stage:
Sonoran Stage on Second Avenue
Bane's World
Orkesta Mendoza
The Suffers
Jerusafunk
Calumet “PHX Soul”
Mariachi Rubor
Crescent Ballroom Stage
Late Night Cumbia with VOX URBANA
Donna Missal
Hazey Eyes
Bogan Via
Jerry Paper
Citrus Clouds
Nopales Stage
Soft Kill
The KVB
In Mirrors
Numb.er
Mute Swan
Bizou
Asada Stage
Playboy Manbaby
KOLARS
Nanami Ozone
Pinky Pinky
PRO TEENS
illuminati hotties
STRANGE LOT
Flying Burrito Music & Food Festival 2018. 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue; crescentphx.com. Tickets are $12 via Ticketfly.
