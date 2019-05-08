Flying Lotus Coming Back to Phoenix With New Album Flamangra

"FIRE IS COMING
These were the words uttered by none other than David Lynch in the latest video from Flying Lotus, the first teaser from his new, forthcoming album Flamangra. The infamous film director and artist spoke from inside the wide-open mouth of a taxedermied wolf sitting in a wheelchair, addressing a group of filthy children, all dressed as wolves, inside an equally dirty apartment in a building surrounded by a city in flames. So that should tell you all you need to know about the new album.
One more thing you need to know about these latest FlyLo happenings: He'll be going on tour. He's set to return to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Wednesday, September 18, for what's sure to be a trippy, terrifying, and altogether incredible evening of beats and surrealism. His last Phoenix show in 2017 was in 3-D, so there's no telling what he'll do this time.
Since his last album You're Dead!, all the way back in 2014, FlyLo has taken on other projects. He put his film degree to good use by making his directorial debut (under the name "steve") with Kuso, a truly disgusting film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 to mass walkouts, which is how you know it's great). The film, which was streaming on 4:3 last year and whose title is Japanese for "shit," is available to purchase on iTunes if you really need a reason to pour bleach into your eyes.
Tickets for FlyLo's Phoenix show go on sale Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. An opener has yet to be announced. Check out the entire tour below.
August 9-11 — San Francisco CA — Outside Lands
August 10 — Portland OR — Roseland
August 11 — Seattle WA — Showbox Sodo
August 12 — Boise ID — Knitting Factory
August 14 — Missoula MT — The Wilma
August 15 — Salt Lake City UT — Union
August 16 — Denver CO — The Mission Ballroom
August 17 — Taos NM — Taos Vortex
August 18 — Oklahoma City OK — Tower Theatre
August 20 — Minneapolis MN — First Avenue
August 21 — Madison WI — The Sylvee
August 24 — Detroit MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre
August 25 — Toronto ON — Danforth Music Hall
August 26 — Montreal QC — Corona Theatre
August 27 — Boston MA — House of Blues
August 29 — Philadelphia PA — Franklin Music Hall
August 30 — Brooklyn NY — Brooklyn Mirage
August 31 — North Adams MA — MASS MoCa
September 2 — Pittsburgh PA — Stage AE
September 3 — Columbus OH — Express Live
September 4 — Nashville TN — Marathon Music Works
September 5 — Cincinnati OH — Madison Theater
September 6 — Charlotte NC — The Fillmore
September 7 — Richmond VA — The National
September 10 — Raleigh NC — The Ritz
September 11 — Atlanta GA — Variety Playhouse
September 12 — New Orleans LA — Joy Theater
September 13 — Houston TX — Warehouse Live
September 14 — Austin TX — Emo’s
September 15 — Dallas TX — South Side Ballroom
September 18 — Phoenix AZ — The Van Buren
September 19 — San Diego CA — House of Blues
September — 20 Los Angeles CA — The Novo
Flying Lotus. Wednesday, September 18, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street; 480-659-1641; thevanburenphx.com.Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, via TicketWeb.
