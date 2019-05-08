Flying Lotus Coming Back to Phoenix With New Album Flamangra

"FIRE IS COMING

"FIRE IS COMING."

These were the words uttered by none other than David Lynch in the latest video from Flying Lotus, the first teaser from his new, forthcoming album Flamangra. The infamous film director and artist spoke from inside the wide-open mouth of a taxedermied wolf sitting in a wheelchair, addressing a group of filthy children, all dressed as wolves, inside an equally dirty apartment in a building surrounded by a city in flames. So that should tell you all you need to know about the new album.

One more thing you need to know about these latest FlyLo happenings: He'll be going on tour. He's set to return to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Wednesday, September 18, for what's sure to be a trippy, terrifying, and altogether incredible evening of beats and surrealism. His last Phoenix show in 2017 was in 3-D, so there's no telling what he'll do this time.

Since his last album You're Dead!, all the way back in 2014, FlyLo has taken on other projects. He put his film degree to good use by making his directorial debut (under the name "steve") with Kuso, a truly disgusting film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 to mass walkouts, which is how you know it's great). The film, which was streaming on 4:3 last year and whose title is Japanese for "shit," is available to purchase on iTunes if you really need a reason to pour bleach into your eyes.

Tickets for FlyLo's Phoenix show go on sale Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. An opener has yet to be announced. Check out the entire tour below.

August 9-11 — San Francisco CA — Outside Lands

August 10 — Portland OR — Roseland

August 11 — Seattle WA — Showbox Sodo

August 12 — Boise ID — Knitting Factory

August 14 — Missoula MT — The Wilma

August 15 — Salt Lake City UT — Union

August 16 — Denver CO — The Mission Ballroom

August 17 — Taos NM — Taos Vortex

August 18 — Oklahoma City OK — Tower Theatre

August 20 — Minneapolis MN — First Avenue

August 21 — Madison WI — The Sylvee

August 24 — Detroit MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 25 — Toronto ON — Danforth Music Hall

August 26 — Montreal QC — Corona Theatre

August 27 — Boston MA — House of Blues

August 29 — Philadelphia PA — Franklin Music Hall

August 30 — Brooklyn NY — Brooklyn Mirage

August 31 — North Adams MA — MASS MoCa

September 2 — Pittsburgh PA — Stage AE

September 3 — Columbus OH — Express Live

September 4 — Nashville TN — Marathon Music Works

September 5 — Cincinnati OH — Madison Theater

September 6 — Charlotte NC — The Fillmore

September 7 — Richmond VA — The National

September 10 — Raleigh NC — The Ritz

September 11 — Atlanta GA — Variety Playhouse

September 12 — New Orleans LA — Joy Theater

September 13 — Houston TX — Warehouse Live

September 14 — Austin TX — Emo’s

September 15 — Dallas TX — South Side Ballroom

September 18 — Phoenix AZ — The Van Buren

September 19 — San Diego CA — House of Blues

September — 20 Los Angeles CA — The Novo

Flying Lotus. Wednesday, September 18, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street; 480-659-1641; thevanburenphx.com.Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, via TicketWeb.