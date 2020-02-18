Foo Fighters Are Kicking Off Tour in Phoenix

It looks like Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam aren't the only '90s rockers hitting the road this year.

Foo Fighters have announced they're celebrating 25 years together by hitting the road. They kick off their tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix on Sunday, April 12. The show will feature a preview of bandleader Dave Grohl's new documentary What Drives Us, which follows bands touring in vans across the country.

Do you want tickets to this show? If you're a Citi cardmember, you can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. this Friday, February 21. Click here for details.