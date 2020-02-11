 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The sun has set on FORM in Arcosanti.EXPAND
The sun has set on FORM in Arcosanti.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

FORM Will Not Be in Arcosanti in 2020

Jason Keil | February 11, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

FORM will not take place in Arcosanti in 2020.

The eclectic festival, held for three days in the Paolo Soleri-designed community of Arcosanti 70 miles north of Phoenix, has decided to pivot the event this year, per a Facebook post on the city's website. The gathering was conceived originally as part of the release of band Hundred Waters’ 2014 album, The Moon Rang Like a Bell. It has featured headliners such as Florence + the Machine and Mulatu Astatke, the Ethiopian jazz pioneer. Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra performed there in 2018, one of the few Arizona artists to do so.

Related Stories

If you're unfamiliar with the event's history, it started as a free festival, with attendees filling out questionnaires about why they wanted to attend to ensure a respectful and diverse audience. It grew into a paid event with a cap of 2,000 people so as not to disturb the community's residents, to lessen the festival's environmental impact on the area's fragile surroundings, and to allow the performers to give a relaxed, personal performance.

When we interviewed festival curator Zach Tetreault last year, he mentioned that it upset him that the festival scene heavily revolves around white men, so he would search for a rare and memorable act that couldn't be found at Coachella or Lollapalooza. But he saw FORM as more of a destination event than an Arizonan one, which is why there was little focus on booking acts with a wider appeal than a local one.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 / 6:00pm @ Marquee Theatre - AZ 730 N. Mill Avenue Tempe AZ 85281
    730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe AZ 85281

  • Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Pub Rock 8005 E. Roosevelt St Scottsdale AZ 85257
    8005 E. Roosevelt St, Scottsdale AZ 85257

  • Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff 15 West Aspen St Flagstaff AZ 86001
    15 West Aspen St, Flagstaff AZ 86001

“It is something that is bigger than the sum of its parts,” Tetreault said. “What it stands for is much greater. I don’t necessarily have a quota of Arizona acts that I am trying to book. Historically, people come to FORM from all over. It’s not even a majority of Arizonans.”

Phoenix New Times has reached out to organizers for news on FORM's future. Please watch this space as details become available.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >