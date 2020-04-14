 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
If you need some extra scratch, Futuristic wants to help.EXPAND
If you need some extra scratch, Futuristic wants to help.
Jim Louvau

Futuristic Is Paying Fans to Promote His New Album

Jason Keil | April 14, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Futuristic wants to give his fans a stimulus payment.

The rapper who calls Tempe his hometown is giving $100 to Instagram followers who help him promote his upcoming album Still on the Rise this week.

"I pay marketing companies all this money to promote my music when in all reality, I should be giving it to you," he said in a video he posted to his fans on all of his social media accounts yesterday.

Only one fan per day this week will get a Benjamin from Futuristic. If you want to be in the running, here's what you have to do:

  • Follow @onlyfuturistic and @dropoutmusicgroup on Instagram
  • Search Still on the Rise on iTunes or Google Play and pre-order the album
  • Tag Futuristic in a screenshot of your pre-order
  • Tag five people on the post below

Music streaming numbers have been down since the quarantine has forced fans to stay inside. As the music industry continues to find ways to engage listeners with no live performances on the horizon, rewarding fans to spend money on an artist's music is a small investment to boost the profile of an upcoming project.

And while the coronavirus is making 2020 a year to remember for all the wrong reasons, Futuristic seems determined to make the best of it. Still on the Rise, which is a reference to his 2015 breakout album The Rise, comes out on May 12. He and girlfriend got engaged on a yacht in January and released "Sorry for Y'all," the first single off his upcoming album, several weeks later.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.