Futuristic Is Paying Fans to Promote His New Album

If you need some extra scratch, Futuristic wants to help.

Futuristic wants to give his fans a stimulus payment.

The rapper who calls Tempe his hometown is giving $100 to Instagram followers who help him promote his upcoming album Still on the Rise this week.

"I pay marketing companies all this money to promote my music when in all reality, I should be giving it to you," he said in a video he posted to his fans on all of his social media accounts yesterday.

Only one fan per day this week will get a Benjamin from Futuristic. If you want to be in the running, here's what you have to do:

Follow @onlyfuturistic and @dropoutmusicgroup on Instagram



Search Still on the Rise on iTunes or Google Play and pre-order the album



on iTunes or Google Play and pre-order the album Tag Futuristic in a screenshot of your pre-order



Tag five people on the post below



Music streaming numbers have been down since the quarantine has forced fans to stay inside. As the music industry continues to find ways to engage listeners with no live performances on the horizon, rewarding fans to spend money on an artist's music is a small investment to boost the profile of an upcoming project.

And while the coronavirus is making 2020 a year to remember for all the wrong reasons, Futuristic seems determined to make the best of it. Still on the Rise, which is a reference to his 2015 breakout album The Rise, comes out on May 12. He and girlfriend got engaged on a yacht in January and released "Sorry for Y'all," the first single off his upcoming album, several weeks later.