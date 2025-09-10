G Flip’s Phoenix stop was an inaugural celebration for the artist and fans alike

click to enlarge Australian singer G Flip kicked off their tour at Phoenix's Van Buren on Sept. 9, 2025. Andrew Dirst

G Flip performs during the 2023 ARIA Awards at Hordern Pavilion on November 15, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

“Let’s dance. Let’s fucking sing. And let’s celebrate your wins tonight.”Australian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist G Flip visited Phoenix at The Van Buren for the kickoff show of their Dream Ride world tour on Tuesday, Sept. 9. This tour celebrates their latest album of the same name, which was released just a few days ago on Sept. 6.Tattoos, bedazzled cowboy boots and tank tops trickled into the venue after doors opened at 7 p.m., a casual but energetic bunch that felt committed to a night of casual fun.The performance opened at 8 p.m. with supporting act Chinchilla, a singer wrapped in neo-western attire amidst an energetic band.This movement’s appearance is one tributary of the wider Chappel Roan-esque aesthetic, seen in films like 2024’s “National Anthem. " It showcases the larger trend of country and queer culture colliding more widely than they had previously.Though the venue wasn’t near full, at times it felt audibly as if it was so. Fans were palpably excited for the new Chinchilla single “Ok As I Am,” a mix of classic ballad arrangements with heavy percussion and bright falsettos, which quickly silenced the raucous energy as the crowd swayed wordlessly, entranced.You do not always hear fans as excited for an opener, but the two artists’ fan crossover indicates a committed community.At 9:05 p.m., G Flip arrived with a cinematic, cyberpunk radio intro that welcomed their band and themselves onto stage. Lighting and set design were immediately apparent as priorities, featuring LED-screen drums that played lyric animations and flashed colors, as well as foreground stools to match.The music started with “Disco Cowgirl,” a popular single from the recent album, and “Gay 4 Me,” a single from 2022. The latter featured movingly transparent songwriting that manifested itself into relatable anthems for fans, who sang along to nearly every word.These tracks set the tone for a high-energy, bright performance. Flip raced around the stage with guitarists and bassists joining in, often ending songs all grouped together, jamming out in front of the drummer (who would rotate with G Flip when they took on their signature instrument).After a brief pause to discuss inclusive and wholesome ‘house rules,’ the show continued with more tracks from “Dream Ride.” Another break included a percussion-only performance with the band joining Flip on different rigs, with the sound crew even getting in on it from across the floor.There was a lot of stage movement, quick interludes with instrument or set switches, that flowed quickly to not upset the pacing of the show. During the built-up “Big Ol’ Hammer,” which rocked the floor with rowdy dancing and crowdwork, the band even played into it, with a freeze-frame bit in which an assistant accessorized the band and set up the frozen G Flip with the necessary saxophone (moving their hands to the right spot and all) to solo.An acoustic switch to “Australia,” followed by a feel-good cover of “Cruel Summer” for the audience, kept the energy high into the night before a slow letdown followed by a double encore.Before ‘leaving’ and later before leaving for real, G Flip took time to work the crowd with a charisma seasoned from a career in performance. They gave a young fan drumsticks and had the crowd chant her name, gave testimony to learn an instrument despite one’s age, and made sure to let fans know this was a safe space — ranging from the LGBTQIA+ community to anyone feeling anxious or unwell during the show.After coming back on stage, G performed “Worst Person Alive,” the hit single from their 2022 album, “DRUMMER,” which featured an extended version with a saxophone solo that fans thought ended the night, but was then followed by the most recent single before “Dream Ride,” “In Another Life” — which left the night on the perfect note for the concert, a blend of all the styles that G Flip has been building to in this latest release.The intimate, familiar crowd got its fair share of belting, dancing and rocking out, and it seems as though they’ll be right here, ready and waiting, as soon as G Flip returns.