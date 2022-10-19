Gilbert Band Popsiclestickairport Are Ascending Toward Bigger and Better Things

— composed of singer Rhys Green,

guitarists Kaden Heyl and Ethan Webb, bassist Gage Powers, and drummer Gunner Burton

happily welcome it all.





the PC music scene," Green says. "Gunner is very hardcore; Ethan is into shoegaze; Kaden loves his post-punk. The way I think of us ... what would Charli XCX sound like with guitars?"

that's our biggest influences. But are we really just going to be in a garage forever?"

Blossom, Telephone, and Sounds That I Hear

and played some well-attended regional shows. But there's more coming down the pipeline, including an October 21 show as part of KDKB's Rock It Up music series at Tempe Marketplace and a slot on November 8's #iVoted Festival livestream

<a href="https://popsiclestickairport.bandcamp.com/album/ep-for-fairies">EP for Fairies by Popsiclestickairport</a>

However, the biggest honor likely comes at the end of November when they play Japan's Tokyo Beyond Festival. (They're one of just two U.S. acts chosen for the event, per their management.)





Green moved to Utah for college, and commutes back to town for gigs

and still focus on making music.



He added, "Sometimes I joke and say I'm 21 years old, but musically, I'm 19 or 20 'cause I had those years ripped from me. I say every time we have a new show, this one's going to be the biggest one. And it's true! Not necessarily a bigger draw, but a bigger opportunity for the band."





off a silly band name, no less.