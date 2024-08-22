Sound Bites Music & Food in Gilbert debuts this fall. What to know

Metro Phoenix’s already busy fall concert season just got a new addition, and it’s an event aimed at rock fans.
The town of Gilbert has announced the inaugural Sound Bites Music & Food Festival, an all-ages outdoor concert mixing rock ‘n’ roll and culinary adventures, will take place on Oct. 12 at Gilbert Regional Park.
Valley natives and alternative rock icons Gin Blossoms will headline the event. Unapologetically loud local power trio The Black Moods and alt-rock cover band High 90’s are also scheduled to also perform.
The festival, which runs from 2 to 9 p.m., will include a lineup of food, beverage and spirits vendors, as well as culinary showcases by local restaurants and popular food trucks.
Both bands have spent their summer on the road. Gin Blossoms are currently in the final leg of their tour with fellow ‘90s radio favorites Toad the Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon. Meanwhile, The Black Moods just got done criss-crossing the country with Ohio-based alternative rock band The Lonely Ones.
Tickets for Sound Bites Music & Food Festival are on sale now through eventbrite.com. Early bird general admission is $25 per person (plus taxes and fees). Prices will increase to $35 on Sept. 11 and will be $50 on the day of the event.
For more upcoming shows and music festivals in the Valley, check out Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar.