 Gilbert Sound Bites Music & Food Festival with Gin Blossoms announced | Phoenix New Times
Sound Bites Music & Food in Gilbert debuts this fall. What to know

The all-ages event will feature Gin Blossoms and The Black Moods.
August 22, 2024
Gin Blossoms will headline the inaugural Sound Bites Music & Food Festival in October.
Gin Blossoms will headline the inaugural Sound Bites Music & Food Festival in October. Shervin Lainez

Metro Phoenix’s already busy fall concert season just got a new addition, and it’s an event aimed at rock fans.

The town of Gilbert has announced the inaugural Sound Bites Music & Food Festival, an all-ages outdoor concert mixing rock ‘n’ roll and culinary adventures, will take place on Oct. 12 at Gilbert Regional Park.

Valley natives and alternative rock icons Gin Blossoms will headline the event. Unapologetically loud local power trio The Black Moods and alt-rock cover band High 90’s are also scheduled to also perform.

The festival, which runs from 2 to 9 p.m., will include a lineup of food, beverage and spirits vendors, as well as culinary showcases by local restaurants and popular food trucks.
Josh Kennedy of The Black Moods.
Mr. P-body
Sound Bites won’t be the first time Gin Blossoms and The Black Moods have shared a bill. The Phoenix-born bands did a West Coast tour together back in spring 2019.

Both bands have spent their summer on the road. Gin Blossoms are currently in the final leg of their tour with fellow ‘90s radio favorites Toad the Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon. Meanwhile, The Black Moods just got done criss-crossing the country with Ohio-based alternative rock band The Lonely Ones.

Tickets for Sound Bites Music & Food Festival are on sale now through eventbrite.com. Early bird general admission is $25 per person (plus taxes and fees). Prices will increase to $35 on Sept. 11 and will be $50 on the day of the event.

For more upcoming shows and music festivals in the Valley, check out Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar.
