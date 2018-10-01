Goldrush 2018 Winners and Losers

Winner: Vince Staples. Although Goldrush had more EDM acts than hip-hop, Vince Staples' music incorporates electronic beats and sounds, making him a perfect fit for Goldrush. Staples is no stranger to music festivals and knows how to get
Losers: Early Set-Timers. Artists whose sets were scheduled for 4 p.m. get a place at the losers table, not because they were bad performances, but due to the delay of Rawhide's opening to the fans. I recall being in line for about 20 minutes on Saturday before the gates to the old Western town finally opened. Some folks were getting frustrated, with some wondering aloud if they would even get to see music that day. Thanks to the delay, loyal fans of a few of the opening acts had to make due with shorter sets from their faves.
Winner: JPEGMAFIA. Speaking of early set times, despite not having a huge crowd, JPEGMAFIA got wild at Pioneer Peak and the fans loved it. He used the small crowd to his advantage and jumped down into it from the stage, with attendees forming circles around him as he performed, even freestyling at certain points. He also made sure the fans knew about his disdain for Morrissey: "I'm going to slap the shit out of em
Loser: Stevie C. Again, this Loser List placement is due less to the performer and more to the festival. Because the Wagon Wheel stage was placed right in front of the towering main stage, Stevie C. had to perform at the same time as as Said The Sky and Chris Lake, whose light show and huge crowd distracted from the smaller stage and led to a smaller crowd. Of course, not everything is the festival's fault: JPEGMAFIA had a small crowd, but really knew how to get wild and grab people's attention.
Winner: Rave Cowboys. Many attendees got into the Western spirit at Rawhide and put on their finest rave cowboy suits. Music festivals are a time where people like to get creative with their outfits, and the cowboys and cowgirls stood out as they shuffled their way into our hearts.
Losers: Anyone who didn't have a mask on or bandanna on Saturday. The first day of Goldrush was very hot, and the wind was picking up so much dust that I felt like a fool for not bringing something to cover my face. Mix that with the dirt fields and large crowds shuffling, and there was so much dust I thought we were caught in a
Winner: Fans of Rick and Morty. For whatever reason, the hit show Rick and Morty
Loser: Fans of Rap. We're not saying there
