Goldrush 2018 Winners and Losers

Despite the chance of stormy weather over the weekend, Relentless Beats successfully kept the momentum going from last year's Goldrush festival at the 2018 installment of their Western-themed rave. Saturday was a hot and sunny day and very dusty, whereas Sunday was much cooler and rainy for most of the event. Overall, the event went by smoothly, filled with loud wubs and bass-drops from the EDM acts and some solid hip-hop performances. As Relentless Beats plans for the next Goldrush installment and the upcoming BOO festival, let's take a look at the winners and losers of Goldrush 2018.

Winner: Vince Staples. Although Goldrush had more EDM acts than hip-hop, Vince Staples' music incorporates electronic beats and sounds, making him a perfect fit for Goldrush. Staples is no stranger to music festivals and knows how to get crowd started. He performed his many hits like "Norf Norf" and "Blue Suede" and had a wicked stage setup, full of television screens all showing symbolic imagery. The whole crowd appeared to enjoy the show judging by the aggressive head-banging and jumping around when Staples demanded the crowd do so.

Losers: Early Set-Timers. Artists whose sets were scheduled for 4 p.m. get a place at the losers table, not because they were bad performances, but due to the delay of Rawhide's opening to the fans. I recall being in line for about 20 minutes on Saturday before the gates to the old Western town finally opened. Some folks were getting frustrated, with some wondering aloud if they would even get to see music that day. Thanks to the delay, loyal fans of a few of the opening acts had to make due with shorter sets from their faves.