Goldrush Music Festival lit up Rawhide for its eighth two-day soiree

Goldrush is ideally suited for both devoted fans of EDM and more casual listeners looking for a good party. This year, the festival sold out of two-day passes and Saturday night passes, filling the outdoor space, while Friday also saw a large crowd. Goldrush 2025, like all festivals, suffered from a few shortcomings, but I have more praise to spew than shit to talk. Here’s a look at some key aspects of the event, along with my rating on a scale of 1 to 10; the latter being the highest.
Unlike some other smaller and more niche Arizona festivals, Goldrush has a large audience and, in turn, a diverse range of talent and stage vibes. The main stage, The Golden Gorge, was on your immediate left upon entry, giving audiences the opportunity to camp out for the likes of Dillon Francis and Excision on Day 1 and Benny Benassi, Disco Lines, Major Lazer, and Illenium and Zeds Dead on Day 2. The stage was decked out like a barn, with massive glowing screens serving as windows and featuring dazzling lights and visuals throughout the night, from lasers piercing through the dusty fog to bursts of fireworks.
The Stages: 9/10
While the main stage already featured a diverse range of genres, including big room, techno, riddim, drum & bass and bass house, to name a few, there were plenty more artists to explore throughout the festival grounds. On the other end of the venue, next to the Ferris wheel, the Pioneer Peak kept the energy high with plenty of harder dance genres: hardstyle duos Sub Zero Project and Showtek to end Friday and Saturday nights, respectively, and dubstep artists like DENNETT, DRINKURWATER, INFEKT and Getter performing through the weekend. The Hideout featured melodic techno and groovy tech-house, including Hi-Lo, ChaseWest and Roddy Lima. At the same time, smaller stages like Trulieve’s Sound Cabin and the Lightstrike Sound Arcade gave attendees a chance to check out some local talent. The silent disco stage, Mission Patio, also returned to Goldrush this year, with a three-channel dance party.
Returning to its roots at Rawhide, the Relentless Beats team played up the classic aspect of the music festival: the Western town. Adorning the walkways with cardboard cutouts meant to resemble Old Western storefronts and themed features on-site, such as the Red Bull-sponsored Dusty Disco and the Samurai Saloon concept restaurant. Walking among the crowd of people decked out in cowboy gear along the pathway from the two main stages, The Golden Gorge and Pioneer Peak, felt like leading a surreal expedition. And at almost every corner, there was a bit of festival magic to enjoy, from the Goldrush signs people lined up at for photos to the ornament-adorned tree with a bench beneath to sit back and observe. The star of the show, of course, was the Ferris wheel, which added another layer of whimsy to the fest.
The Western town: 8/10
One of the best parts of Goldrush’s Wild West theme is the level of creativity it encourages. While the theme naturally lends itself to western-inspired, desert-themed looks, it’s always cool to see someone elevate that to the next level or even do their own thing entirely. Some of my favorites of the night included a girl decked out as a latex-inspired mushroom, a flower with an LED ‘fro, two men in an inflatable horse costume, and a large group of friends all dressed to varying levels as cows.
The crowd vibes: 8/10
But not only does everybody look the part at Goldrush, but the good music and rave traditions (not to mention, altered states) make it feel like partying with a bunch of friends. On the dance floor and off, it was easy to trade compliments and trinkets (stickers, kandi bracelets, even rubber) and feel like you had made a meaningful connection in the crowd (however long that lasts).
This crowd seemed particularly devoted to dancing, with several attendees even shedding their shoes to get more into the groove. At Pioneer Peak, attendees at the hardstyle sets paid homage to European dance styles like hakken and muzzing, while the dubstep crowds saw fierce head-banging and aggressive rail action. At The Hideout, the shufflers came out to groove. And as is true at any good rave, the flow artists, with their spinning stars and glowing whips, wands, and toys, tied it all together in a magical way. Of course, there were a few bad actors, shoving without apology or men with wandering hands, but for the most part, the crowd was there to vibe and dance with friends, and when you did chat with a stranger, it was usually a wholesome or amusing interaction.