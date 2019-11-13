 


    Herban Planet
Harry Styles Is Coming to the Valley Next Year

Jason Keil | November 13, 2019 | 9:25am
Harry Styles is coming to Gila River Arena next year.

The One Direction singer, actor, and best friend of Stevie Nicks, whose album Fine Line comes out next month, will be embarking on a worldwide tour beginning in April. He will come to Glendale on Saturday, August 29, with Jenny Lewis opening.

If you carry an American Express card, you can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, November 21, at 10 p.m.

Tickets, which include a copy of Fine Line, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22. One dollar per ticket will be allocated to various local charities. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, presale registration is available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

If you can't wait until next year, Styles will be hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live this week.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

