    Herban Planet
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers are headlining the Hay Day Music Fest.
Kelsee Becker

Hay Day Music Fest Brings Rock Back to Tempe's Mill Avenue

Jason Keil | August 20, 2019 | 7:00am
For one magical afternoon, the dream of the '90s will be alive on downtown Tempe's Mill Avenue.

Local legends Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers are headlining the inaugural Hay Day Music Fest, which will take place from 2 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Hayden Square Amphitheater, 404 South Mill Avenue in Tempe.

Also on the bill are The Pistoleros and the cumbia/punk hybrid band Las Calakas. Wise Monkey Orchestra and The Hourglass Cats will be performing inside Ted's Refreshments (you caught that nod to Clyne's old band in the dive bar's name, right?). The drinking establishment, which officially opens September 16, was formerly known as the Balboa Cafe and is adjacent to the venue.

Julian Wright, the founder and CEO of Fork and Dagger Hospitality, realized it had been years since the outdoor venue had been used for a show. The man behind Pedal Haus Brewery remembers sitting at the clubs that hosted bands like The Refreshments during his college days. To him, it feels like things have come full circle now that he's hosting a music festival on the historic street.

"[The festival] is a nod to that '90s era of music," says Wright.

Tickets for Hay Day Music Fest are on sale at Ted's Refreshment's website. They are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. If you want to upgrade, VIP packages are $100, which include raised deck viewing, access to the second-story patio, private bathroom facilities, and four Pedal Haus Brewery beers or two Mexican Moonshine margaritas.

Things in Tempe may have changed, but the dream still lives on.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

