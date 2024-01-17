 Here's a look at the last party at Scottsdale gay bar BS West | Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale gay bar BS West says goodbye with one final party

Longtime Scottsdale gay bar BS West closed Jan. 7 after 35 years. Here's a look at its last evening.
January 17, 2024
BS West's final night was a party for the ages. Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
BS West, a gay bar in Old Town Scottsdale since 1988, announced earlier this month that it would be closing effective Jan. 7.

To send off the longtime hub of LGBTQ+ nightlife, the bar held one final party that evening, prompting generations of patrons to show up to reminisce and celebrate.

Here are some photos from that memorable evening.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
All hail Mr. BS West.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Chatting with friends.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Looking sharp.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Canines of the human variety showed up, too.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
All smiles.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
The final party at BS West was time to come together with friends.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Hugs were given out in abundance.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Dancing the night away.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
The drinks flowed on BS West's final night.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
A toast to BS West.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
BS West has been an LGBTQ+ nightspot for decades.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
They showed up to party.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
The gimp mask adds a special touch.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Love is always in the air at BS West.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Trying to stay warm on BS West's patio.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Celebrating the final night of a beloved nightspot.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
