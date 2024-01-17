Scottsdale gay bar BS West says goodbye with one final party

click to enlarge BS West's final night was a party for the ages. Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen

BS West, a gay bar in Old Town Scottsdale since 1988, announced earlier this month that it would be closing effective Jan. 7.To send off the longtime hub of LGBTQ+ nightlife, the bar held one final party that evening, prompting generations of patrons to show up to reminisce and celebrate.Here are some photos from that memorable evening.