Scottsdale gay bar BS West says goodbye with one final party

BS West, a gay bar in Old Town Scottsdale since 1988, announced earlier this month that it would be closing effective Jan. 7.
To send off the longtime hub of LGBTQ+ nightlife, the bar held one final party that evening, prompting generations of patrons to show up to reminisce and celebrate.
Here are some photos from that memorable evening.
click to enlarge
BS West's final night was a party for the ages.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
All hail Mr. BS West.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Chatting with friends.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Looking sharp.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Canines of the human variety showed up, too.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
All smiles.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
The final party at BS West was time to come together with friends.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Hugs were given out in abundance.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Dancing the night away.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
The drinks flowed on BS West's final night.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
A toast to BS West.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
BS West has been an LGBTQ+ nightspot for decades.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
They showed up to party.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
The gimp mask adds a special touch.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Love is always in the air at BS West.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Trying to stay warm on BS West's patio.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Celebrating the final night of a beloved nightspot.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
