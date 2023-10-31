 Here's the lineup for the 2024 M3F music festival in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Festivals

Here's the lineup for the M3F music festival in 2024

M3F is back for 2024 with a new location and an exciting lineup of artists.
October 31, 2023
A scene from a past M3F.
A scene from a past M3F. Neil Schwartz Photography
Share this:
M3F, the annual music festival in downtown Phoenix, recently announced the lineup for its 2024 edition.

Next year, the event formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival will be at a new location: Steele Indian School Park near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

For the 2024 edition, which will be held March 1 and 2, the lineup will include Arlo Parks, Bakar, Barrett, Bennett Coast, BUNT., Coco & Breezy, Dayglow, Dominic Fike, DRAMA, Duke Dumont, Edapollo, Elderbrook, Fiji Blue, GORDO, Gorgon City, Hippo Campus, it's murph, Jules Duke, KOL, Lane 8, Poolside, Roosevelt, SG Lewis, Shifty, Tim Atlas, Tommy Newport, Valley, Vandelux, WhoMadeWho and Young Franco.

Tickets are currently on sale for the festival, which donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity.

Ticket prices will increase as the festival date approaches. Currently, it's $135 plus fees for full-festival general admission, $85 plus fees for single-day festival admission, $210 for full-festival VIP admission and $140 for single-day VIP admission. VIP admission includes reserved entrance lines into the festival, access to two VIP viewing areas with seating, upgraded culinary options, craft cocktails that not available at the GA bars and private, air-conditioned bathrooms.

Visit the M3F website for information and tickets.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

New Kids on the Block are coming to Phoenix. Here's what we know

Concerts

New Kids on the Block are coming to Phoenix. Here's what we know

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your ultimate guide to the Luna Del Lago music festival

Festivals

Your ultimate guide to the Luna Del Lago music festival

By Jennifer Goldberg
Why ‘Hookworm TWO’ local comp album celebrates Arizona bands

Events

Why ‘Hookworm TWO’ local comp album celebrates Arizona bands

By Sophia Biazus
Kim Petras, Hozier and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Things to Do

Kim Petras, Hozier and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule, Tom Reardon, Lauren Wise and Serene Dominic
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation