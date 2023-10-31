Here's the lineup for the M3F music festival in 2024

M3F, the annual music festival in downtown Phoenix, recently announced the lineup for its 2024 edition.
Next year, the event formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival will be at a new location: Steele Indian School Park near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.
For the 2024 edition, which will be held March 1 and 2, the lineup will include Arlo Parks, Bakar, Barrett, Bennett Coast, BUNT., Coco & Breezy, Dayglow, Dominic Fike, DRAMA, Duke Dumont, Edapollo, Elderbrook, Fiji Blue, GORDO, Gorgon City, Hippo Campus, it's murph, Jules Duke, KOL, Lane 8, Poolside, Roosevelt, SG Lewis, Shifty, Tim Atlas, Tommy Newport, Valley, Vandelux, WhoMadeWho and Young Franco.
Tickets are currently on sale for the festival, which donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity.
Ticket prices will increase as the festival date approaches. Currently, it's $135 plus fees for full-festival general admission, $85 plus fees for single-day festival admission, $210 for full-festival VIP admission and $140 for single-day VIP admission. VIP admission includes reserved entrance lines into the festival, access to two VIP viewing areas with seating, upgraded culinary options, craft cocktails that not available at the GA bars and private, air-conditioned bathrooms.
Visit the M3F website for information and tickets.