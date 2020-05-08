Three Concerts to Livestream This Weekend

Are you ready to catch a local concert in your living room this weekend? Grab your favorite beverage and rock out with these Valley bands from the comfort of your couch. And remember, tipping is encouraged, so please help them out if you can.

The Black Moods

The band who is gracing the cover of this week's Phoenix New Times was supposed to celebrate the release of their latest album, Sunshine, at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe this weekend. They obviously won't be hitting the Mill Avenue venue, but the show will still (thankfully) go on this Saturday at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The "Bella Donna" trio aren't half-assing this shindig either. It's going to be a full-blown production, so you better move your furniture to another room so you can rock out to the band's latest effort. It's going to be the next best thing to seeing them in person.

Hi My Name Is Ryan European Tour

Ryan Avery of Hi My Name is Ryan is making the best of the time off he took from work by bringing his talented friends out on a virtual tour of Europe (which just means you're going to have to hit up Related Records' Instagram account at 11 a.m. to catch the show). This weekend, the documentary subject and artist behind "Frankie Muniz," a song that describes an encounter with the Malcom in the Middle star and Phoenix resident in a Safeway, will be sharing the "stage" with The Doyenne, Dinosaur Love, and many others.

Meduza

Technically, Meduza aren't local (they're Italian), but Relentless Beats, the promoter behind this livestream, is. And since we really can't rave right now, seeing the Grammy-nominated trio do their thing at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live is the next best thing. You'll have to get creative with your indoor lighting situation, but if there's one thing that this quarantine has taught us is that people can make the best of a bad situation.