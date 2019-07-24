Hey Manchester Orchestra Fans: Bad Books Are Coming to Phoenix

It started more than 10 years ago. Indie musician Kevin Devine toured with the indie rock darlings Manchester Orchestra in 2008, and by 2010, Devine and Manchester members Andy Hull and Robert McDowell formed Bad Books. The band’s formation was followed quickly by the release of their first album, also titled Bad Books. The second album, II, was released in 2012, and now, after seven years, III, has hit our streaming services.

The indie band are touring to support their third album, III. Bad Books

The three are touring this summer to support their new album, which was released in June through Loma Vista Recordings. Dates kick off August 13 in Seattle, stopping in Phoenix – specifically Crescent Ballroom – on Tuesday, August 20.

Attendees of the Tuesday night show can expect lulling new singles like "Lake House" and "I Love You, I'm Sorry, Please Help Me, Thank You," as well as some old favorites like “Forest Whitaker.”

Bad Books with Brother Bird. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue; crescentphx.com. Tickets are $23 via Eventbrite.