 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Bad Books are coming to Phoenix on August 20.EXPAND
Bad Books are coming to Phoenix on August 20.
Brian Manley

Hey Manchester Orchestra Fans: Bad Books Are Coming to Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | July 24, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

It started more than 10 years ago. Indie musician Kevin Devine toured with the indie rock darlings Manchester Orchestra in 2008, and by 2010, Devine and Manchester members Andy Hull and Robert McDowell formed Bad Books. The band’s formation was followed quickly by the release of their first album, also titled Bad Books. The second album, II, was released in 2012, and now, after seven years, III, has hit our streaming services.

The three are touring this summer to support their new album, which was released in June through Loma Vista Recordings. Dates kick off August 13 in Seattle, stopping in Phoenix – specifically Crescent Ballroom – on Tuesday, August 20.

Attendees of the Tuesday night show can expect lulling new singles like "Lake House" and "I Love You, I'm Sorry, Please Help Me, Thank You," as well as some old favorites like “Forest Whitaker.”

Bad Books with Brother Bird. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue; crescentphx.com. Tickets are $23 via Eventbrite.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >