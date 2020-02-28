Hey Musicians: The City of Tempe Wants to Hear Your Music

If you're a musician in south Tempe, the city wants to hear you!

Are you a musician, emcee, or singer in Tempe looking for a new way for your songs to be heard?

If you reside in the 85283 and 85284 zip codes, you're encouraged to submit your music to be included in the third edition of the Tempe Playlist: Saturn Sessions, a collection of songs that feature artists from south Tempe. If your song is selected, it will be included on an online playlist and marketed throughout the city, including social media, Orbit neighborhood shuttles, and the city of Tempe website.

Previous editions of the collection have included hip-hop, rock, and percussion from Dr. Delicious to the Corona del Sol Band. Musicians must live, work, attend school, or have a strong tie to south Tempe and can submit up to three songs for consideration. If you're in more than one band, then you can submit three songs for each band that you are in.

If you're concerned about the quality of your recordings, organizers encourage artists to submit anyway. Those selected will be eligible for a free professional recording session and receive a small stipend ranging from $100 to $300.

If you're interested, you have until April 3 to apply. Click here for more details, and good luck.