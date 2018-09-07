Injury Reserve Sign to Loma Vista, Announce New Album

Until recently, Arizona hip-hop didn't really have a face, but now, it has three: Ritchie with a T, Stepa J. Groggs, and Parker Corey, the dudes from Injury Reserve. Time will tell whether or not their mix of Corey's eclectic, experimental beats and Ritchie and Stepa's aggressive raps will come to define the Valley's sound, but the group itself isn't waiting around to find out.

Yesterday afternoon, Injury Reserve announced via a lengthy note on Twitter that they had signed to Loma Vista Recordings. They also announced a new, self-titled album will be delivered soon.

Possibly to avoid the kind of confusion and dismay that happens when other fiercely independent rap groups suddenly sign a record contract (looking at you, Brockhampton), they explained their reasoning for joining the label, which is an imprint of the Universal-owned Concord Music Group.