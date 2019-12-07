How You Can Save Pink Elephant Records

There is a bulldog inside Pink Elephant Records on this early Friday evening, and owner Danielle Frazier isn't batting an eye. She flashes a smile and states that her store is canine-friendly, then continues to help the dog's owner find the soundtrack he's looking for.

You can feel Frazier's love of music and humans throughout the pink walls of the vinyl and vintage shop, which celebrated a year in business in October. The Clash and New York Dolls are playing on the speakers. A Siouxsie and the Banshees poster hangs on the wall. If you didn't know her before you walked into the store, you're going to be best friends with the businesswoman when you leave.

Despite being open for just over a year, Pink Elephant Records feels like home to a lot of music lovers. Jason Keil

"If you're a young person who's curious and wants to get into collecting, some record stores can be intimidating," she says. "I don't want to be that way. I want to be your first record store."

Frazier tries to keep a good balance of new and used records in the store, along with vintage T-shirts and other memorabilia. She's gone out of her way to build a community and create a safe space for music lovers and the LGTBQ community that's free of intimidation and judgment. If you're looking for a Bill Cosby album, you won't find it at Pink Elephant Records. The same goes for R. Kelly or Chris Brown.

Despite winning the title of Best New Record Store in this year's Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix, Pink Elephant Records, located near Green New American Vegetarian at 2240 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe, is in danger of closing. The summer months were slower than Frazer had anticipated, which made it difficult for her to keep her stock fresh.

"All of the cash was going into bills and not stock," she explains. "By the time students started returning, I was so low on stock and still struggling to keep up on our expenses. I pick up vintage when I can, but the new stuff people want I haven't been able to get."

To make matters worse, the shopping plaza where the store was officially sold last month. The previous landlords were willing to work with Frazier when things got behind. The present owners haven't been so understanding. If they aren't able to pay what they owe by Monday, December 9, the store might have to shut its doors.

EXPAND A peek inside Pink Elephant Records in Tempe. Jason Keil

Frazier is very passionate about growing the community around Pink Elephant Records. She has stories of customers who have touched her life in unexpected ways. Sometimes, they'll recommend music she's never heard of before. Others offer her tokens of appreciation for the work she's put in to creating a pressure-free environment to discover music.

A quote by author Nick Hornby. Jason Keil

To keep the lights on, Frazier has set up a GoFundMe page to help keep Pink Elephant Records and the community around it alive. Her initial goal is to raise $3,000 to pay overdue rent. If she can raise $20,000, she'll be able to pay off other debts and fill the shelves with fresh stock. She says it's difficult for her to ask, but she has to try.

Behind Frazier is a quote by author Nick Hornby: "Record stores can't save your life, but they can give you a better one." She committed to making that happen. Here's hoping that she'll get the chance.