Your ultimate guide to Illenium at Rawhide: Tickets, parking and more

click to enlarge The outdoor stage at a previous EDM event at Rawhide in Chandler. Luis Colato/Relentless Beats

click to enlarge Leave your festival totems and poi at home, as neither will be allowed at the Illenium show on Saturday. Benjamin Leatherman

