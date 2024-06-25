Your ultimate guide to Illenium at Rawhide: Tickets, parking and more

And they’re bringing in some renowned DJ talents to perform, including Grammy-winning DJ/producer Illenium.
The EDM artist best known for such hits as "Crawl Outta Love" and "Take You Down" will headline the outdoor show, which is subtitled “The Return to Rawhide.” DJ/producers Crankdat, Bonnie X Clyde and Mamba.
Here’s everything to know about the EDM event, including if tickets are still available, where you can park and what you can or can't bring.
When is Illenium performing in Phoenix?
Illenium is scheduled to perform on Saturday at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road in Chandler. The outdoor show will take place on the venue’s lawn area. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and performances start at 8:30 p.m.
Are tickets to Illenium in Phoenix still available?
Yes. Tickets are available via tixr.com. General admission is $79 per person (plus fees and taxes). VIP admission is $175 per person (plus fees and taxes) and includes a souvenir lanyard and access to premium views of the stage and other perks.
Is there an age limit?
Yes. You have to be 18 to attend and 21 to buy and consume alcohol.
What’s the lineup for Illenium’s show in Phoenix?
Opening DJs include Crankdat, Bonnie X Clyde and Mamba.
Getting there
Take Interstate 10 to Exit 162 (Wild Horse Pass Road/Sundust Road) and then head west. From there, follow the signs and directions to the parking lot and drop-off points.
How much is parking?
General admission parking at Rawhide is free. Premium parking closer to the entrance will also be available for $39 per vehicle (plus fees and taxes) via tixr.com.
Is shuttle service to Rawhide available?
Yes. Roundtrip shuttle service from Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St., will be available on Saturday for $35 per person (plus fees and taxes). Passes can be purchased via tixr.com. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Shuttles will depart for Rawhide starting at 7 p.m. with the last departure at 8:30 p.m. Return trips will begin departing at 1 a.m. with the last shuttle leaving Rawhide at 2:30 a.m.
What to eat and drink
A selection of local vendors will have food and drinks available for purchase at the event.
Can I bring in water?
Yes. Two factory-sealed water bottles of any size are allowed. Clear empty plastic water bottles of any size and empty Camelbak-style bladder packs with two pockets or less and no larger than 15 inches by 15 inches by 5 inches will also be permitted. A refill station will be available inside the event.
Rawhide bag policy
Clear bags, backpacks or fanny packs smaller than 15 inches by 15 inches by 5 inches are permitted at Rawhide. Small clutches up to 5 inches by 7 inches by 2 inches are also allowed. All bags will be searched by security upon entry.
What items are allowed?
In addition to the previously mentioned items, lighters, sunglasses, hats, illuminated costumes or jewelry, and non-professional cameras and GoPros (as long as they aren’t attached to monopods or extendable poles) are all allowed. Sealed cigarette packages, tampons, packs of gum, and Chapstick or lip gloss are also permitted. Disposable e-cigs and nicotine vaporizer pens are okay, except for those with refillable chambers containing visible liquid.
What’s not allowed?
According to the Relentless Beats website, the following items won’t be permitted at the event:
- Illegal substances, drug paraphernalia or cannabis
- Knives, firearms, pepper spray, fireworks, or weapons of any kind
- Pets
- Massagers, pacifiers or poi
- Laser pens or pointers
- Eyedrops
- Glass, cans, cups or coolers
- Markers, pens or spray paint
- Large chains, spiked jewelry or spiked accessories
- tickers or flyers
- Tents, large umbrellas or chairs
- Wind chairs or sofas
- Outside food, beverage, or alcohol
- Video or audio recording equipment
- Toy weapons or real weapons of any kind
- Sticks, staff, swords, sabers, whips or scepters (including extendable items)
- Balloons, balls, Frisbees or any other projectile
- Native American headdresses
- Festival totems