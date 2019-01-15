Injury Reserve, Gin Blossoms Set to Play ASU Spring Concert Series

This year's ASU spring concert series sees some serious Valley-bred talent coming home.

As part of their attempt to make use of Sun Devil Stadium outside of football season, ASU’s 365 Community Union announced the lineup and dates for their spring concert series, hosted at Sun Devil Stadium's Coca-Cola Sun Deck. This year’s series will bring The Band Perry and Vic Mensa to the Valley to perform at the stadium, as well as a show from Tempe hometown heroes Gin Blossoms.

The series also sees Tempe rap group Injury Reserve, formed by Ritchie with a T, Stepa J. Groggs, and Parker Corey, return to Tempe after headlining their first tour and flying overseas to perform in Europe in 2018. They'll be opening for Vic Mensa, so you're pretty much guaranteed to see them perform “Keep on Slippin” together.

This is the first time Injury Reserve is performing on home turf since March of last year, and it might be their last show in Phoenix until the release of their upcoming self-titled album slated to drop later this year.

With major label support behind Injury Reserve after signing a deal with Loma Vista Recordings, the group can expect to tour and perform at the biggest venues available, and they may soon headline with a major supporting act.

As for Vic Mensa, he recently dropped his new EP Hooligans in December of last year, but fans are still waiting for a proper follow-up to his 2017 debut studio album The Autobiography.

Tempe indie-rock legends The Gin Blossoms will perform March 28 with support from pop artist Vesperteen and The Band Perry will perform on March 30 with special guests and with new music coming off their EP Coordinates that sees the band move away from its country roots and towards a more refined pop sound.

There are a limited amount of free and discounted tickets available to students through the ASU mobile app. All shows begin at 8 p.m. on their respective dates. Find the complete schedule of shows below.

February 22: Vic Mensa with Injury Reserve

March 28: Gin Blossoms with Vesperteen

March 30: The Band Perry

ASU Spring Concert Series. Friday, February 22, Thursday, March 28, and Saturday, March 30, at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 East Veterans Way, Tempe; asu365communityunion.com. Tickets are $17 to $24 via Ticketmaster.