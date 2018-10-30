Innings Festival 2019 Starting Lineup Includes Incubus and Eddie Vedder Headlining

Baseball: Even after all these years, it's still not only the national pastime of the U.S., but of Japan, South Korea, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic as well. Truly, the sport has transcended its American origins and found an international audience, with foreign-born players like Ichiro Suzuki and Yasiel Puig becoming legends in the MLB. Does that mean you'll see a smattering of international faces at this year's spring training, not only in the dugout but in the stands as well? You'll have to find out when the Cactus League starts back up next year.

Another place to potentially make baseball-loving friends from around the world: the annual Innings Festival, which announces its lineup today. The 2019 edition of the two-day, baseball-themed music festival will bring headliners Eddie Vedder and Incubus to Tempe Beach Park on March 2 and 3, 2019, in addition to a dugout full of pinch-hitting rock and indie acts like Grouplove, Sheryl Crow, and Jimmy Eat World. The fest, which is run by the group behind Austin City Limits in Texas, Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival, and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, will also host a group of "MLB legends," so expect appearances from Sean Casey, Roger Clemens, and more.