Innings Festival 2019 Starting Lineup Includes Incubus and Eddie Vedder Headlining

Baseball: Even after all these years, it's still not only the national pastime of the U.S., but of Japan, South Korea, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic as well. Truly, the sport has transcended its American origins and found an international audience, with foreign-born players like Ichiro Suzuki and Yasiel Puig becoming legends in the MLB. Does that mean you'll see a smattering of international faces at this year's spring training, not only in the dugout but in the stands as well? You'll have to find out when the Cactus League starts back up next year.
Another place to potentially make baseball-loving friends from around the world: the annual Innings Festival, which announces its lineup today. The 2019 edition of the two-day, baseball-themed music festival will bring headliners Eddie Vedder and Incubus to Tempe Beach Park on March 2 and 3, 2019, in addition to a dugout full of pinch-hitting rock and indie acts like Grouplove, Sheryl Crow, and Jimmy Eat World. The fest, which is run by the group behind Austin City Limits in Texas, Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival, and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, will also host a group of "MLB legends," so expect appearances from Sean Casey, Roger Clemens, and more.
Tickets go on sale today at noon local time at inningsfestival.com. A two-day general admission pass will set you back $130, while one day will cost $99. A VIP pass, which gets you access to a viewing platform and lounge, will cost $380 for two days and $250 for one. There's also a "platinum" VIP pass available at $780 for two days and $580 for one, and layaway payment plans are available at all three levels.
You can find the full lineup for Innings Festival 2019 below.
Saturday, March 2
Incubus
Sheryl Crow
Cake
Grouplove
Blues Traveler
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Guster
Black Pistol Fire
Dorothy
The Baseball Project
Sunday, March 3
Eddie Vedder
Jimmy Eat World
Band of Horses
St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Shakey Graves
Liz Phair
Mat Kearney
G. Love & Special Sauce
MLB Legends
Roger Clemens
Jake Peavy
Sean Casey
Huston Street
Eric Byrnes
Innings Festival 2019. With Incubus, Eddie Vedder, Sheryl Crow, and more. March 2 to 3 at Tempe Beach Park, 80 Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe; 512-674-9300; inningsfestival.com. General admission tickets are $99 to $130 at inningsfestival.com.
