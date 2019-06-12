 


4
The crowd fills up for the Blues Traveler performance at Innings Festival 2019.
Kelsee Becker

Innings Festival Leaps Ahead, Announces 2020 Dates

Douglas Markowitz | June 12, 2019 | 10:51am
AA

Believe it or not, we are in fact bearing down on the year 2020. Wild, isn't it? Sure, some of the loftiest predictions of the space age have yet to come true (still waiting on that jetpack), but some of the best things about the past have managed to stick around — like baseball, for instance, and baseball-themed music festivals.

You can see where we're going with this. Innings Festival has announced that it will return to Tempe Beach Park for its third edition on February 29 and March 1, 2020.

The new date takes advantage of leap day, and was likely secured to avoid conflict with McDowell Mountain Music Festival (M3F), which will take place the following weekend, March 6 to 8, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. The two music festivals have taken place on the same weekend since Innings began in 2018. Although they seem to target different demographics — Innings takes advantage of baseball fans visiting for spring training, while M3F is focused more on indie music aficionados — some in the local music scene have criticized Innings for booking on top of M3F's dates and ignoring local talent. M3F is locally owned and produced, while Innings was created by C3 Presents, the company behind Lollapalooza.

A lineup has yet to be announced, as has information on tickets and passes. The 2019 edition of Innings happened this March and featured performances from Eddie Vedder, Incubus, Guster, Sheryl Crow, Blues Traveler, and more. Check out our coverage of Innings 2019 here, and stay tuned for more info.

Innings Festival 2020. Saturday, February 29, and Sunday, March 1, at Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe; inningsfestival.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

