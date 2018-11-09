Iron Maiden Are Coming Back to Phoenix in 2019

We'll keep this short and sweet: Iron Maiden is returning to Phoenix.
Without a doubt one of the greatest metal bands of all time, the English band has just announced the latest string of dates on their Legacy of the Beast Tour. The band will fly into Phoenix on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena. It seems pretty far out, sure, but this tour completely sold out in Europe, and the band is getting on in years. Fans may not want to rest on their laurels before picking up tickets, lest they miss out on the elaborate sets, pyrotechnics, and sick guitar solos wrought by one of the most outstanding live acts in music. Even if you hate metal, this is one show you won't want to miss.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 16, at noon local time via Live Nation. Fan club members can access a presale and other special offers at ironmaiden.com. Here's the full tour itinerary.
Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast Tour
July 18 – Sunrise FL – BB&T Center
July 20 – Atlanta GA – Cellaris Amphitheater at Lakewood
July 22 – Charlotte NC – PNC Music Pavillion
July 24 – Bristow VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 – Brooklyn NY – Barclays Center
July 30 – Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 1 – Boston MA – Xfinity Center
August 3 – Hartford CT – Xfinity Theatre
August 5 – Montreal QC – Bell Centre
August 7 – Quebec City QC – Videotron Centre
August 9-10 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage
August 13 – Buffalo NY – Keybank Center
August 15 – Cincinnati OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 17 – Pittsburgh PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 19 – Nashville TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 22 – Tinley Park IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 24 – Indianapolis IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 26 – St. Paul MN – Xcel Energy Center
August 28 – Winnipeg MB – Bell MTS Place
August 30 – Edmonton AB – Rogers Place
August 31 – Calgary AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
September 3 – Vancouver BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 5 – Tacoma WA – Tacoma Dome
September 6 – Portland OR – Moda Center
September 9 – Sacramento CA – Golden 1 Center
September 10 – Oakland CA – Oracle Arena
September 13 – Las Vegas NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 14 – Los Angeles CA – Banc of California Stadium
September 17 – Phoenix AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 19 – Albuquerque NM – Isleta Amphitheater
September 21 – Dallas TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September 22 – Houston TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 25 – San Antonio TX – AT&T Center
Iron Maiden. With The Raven Age. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; 602-379-7800; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets on sale at noon on Friday, November 16, via livenation.com.
