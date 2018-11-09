Iron Maiden Are Coming Back to Phoenix in 2019

We'll keep this short and sweet: Iron Maiden is returning to Phoenix.

Without a doubt one of the greatest metal bands of all time, the English band has just announced the latest string of dates on their Legacy of the Beast Tour. The band will fly into Phoenix on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena. It seems pretty far out, sure, but this tour completely sold out in Europe, and the band is getting on in years. Fans may not want to rest on their laurels before picking up tickets, lest they miss out on the elaborate sets, pyrotechnics, and sick guitar solos wrought by one of the most outstanding live acts in music. Even if you hate metal, this is one show you won't want to miss.