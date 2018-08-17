The Jack White of 2018 May Not Be What You're Used To

Love, hate, or indifferent, you’ve probably heard at least one wacky tale about guitarist, singer, and songwriter Jack White. The entertainer’s antics range from punching the singer of The Von Bondies in Detroit to writing a children’s book, from breaking the Guinness World Record for the world’s fastest studio-to-store album to a baseball bat he touched being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

But even though he’s done absurd shit like that literal one-note show in Newfoundland, Canada, he’s clearly beloved, and has been for years. He’s been in umpteen bands, he’s a business owner, and he’s a filthy rich rock star. He’s a weirdo, but people got used to his eccentricities and perhaps came to expect them.

In the Nashville area, it’s very easy to play Six Degrees of Jack White. People have stories of seeing him in restaurants, and area park rangers talk about spotting him hiking through state parks. If you go to his Third Man Records storefront in the artsy Pie Town neighborhood, it’ll probably be packed.