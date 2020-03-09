Jimmy Eat World Will End Their Tour in Phoenix

If you missed the kickoff of Jimmy Eat World's Criminal Energy tour at Crescent Ballroom last October, the band have granted you a second chance.

The venue is significantly larger (Arizona Federal Theatre, formerly known as Comerica Theatre), but this show, which takes place on Saturday, September 5, in support of their well-received album Surviving, will be the tour's last date. Front Bottoms and Joyce Manor will open.

This current tour has given the Bleed American performers some of the biggest accolades of their career. In our review of their Crescent Ballroom show, we said, "Jimmy Eat World keep proving they aren’t merely survivors of the local scene. They own it."

How do you get tickets? Artist presales start tomorrow at 10 a.m. and will continue through Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Visit Live Nation's website for more details and to get your tickets.