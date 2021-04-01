Jimmy Eat World Is Releasing a Graphic Novel, Plus More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

As the Valley’s live music scene is slowly beginning to return to normal, here’s a rundown of recent local news, including a new graphic novel from Jimmy Eat World, details about Arizona Musicfest's outdoor concerts, and a new date for an upcoming show by Ministry.

Jimmy Eat World is Releasing a Graphic Novel

Local power-pop act Jimmy Eat World is expanding to the sequential art world. Next month, the band will release a graphic novel entitled 555, which is based on the 2019 song of the same name. Written by Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins and comic book artist Alex Paknadel, the science fiction-inspired story will tell the tale of a character named Klaarg, who “works for an evil galactic empire as an overseer of a cloned workforce and ends up battling with his own values as his purpose in the universe becomes threatened."

The graphic novel will be published by Z2 Comics and illustrated by Koren Shadmi. It's set to be released on May 21 and will be available for $24.99. Copies can be purchased via the Z2 site.

Arizona Musicfest Launches Outdoor Concert Series

Organizers of the annual Arizona Musicfest are taking things outside for this year’s version of the annual festival. The multi-genre concert series – which takes place during the winter and spring months and features a mix of jazz, classical, and folk artists – has adapted to the ongoing pandemic with a series of outdoor shows.

Dubbed “Musicfest Outdoors,” performances will happen at an outdoor pavilion with socially distanced seating at Highlands Church in Scottsdale. The series launched on March 27 with the Everly Brothers Experience. Upcoming shows include gigs by the Black Market Trust on Monday, April 12; folk legends The Kingston Trio on Saturday, April 17; jazz/cabaret singer Ann Hampton Callaway on Tuesday, April 20; and pianist/singer Tony DeSare on Saturday, April 24.

Tickets start at $30 and the full schedule is available here.

The current lineup of famed hip-hop act Cypress Hill. Cypress Hill's Facebook

Cypress Hill Show Postponed

Local promoter Luckyman Concerts has announced a gig by long-running hip-hop ensemble Cypress Hill scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe has been postponed. It’s the second time the show, which was originally set for last spring, has been moved on the calendar. According to a statement by Luckyman, they’re currently working on a new date for the concert. Stay tuned for further details.

Ministry Concert Rescheduled

Local fans of industrial metal legends Ministry will have to wait until the fall to see the band perform. Their upcoming show at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix, which was originally set to take place on April 28, has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 28, at the venue. Hard rock band Helmet and electro-industrial group Front Line Assembly will open the evening. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

EXPAND Dick Valentine of Electric Six. Cortney Armitage

Electric Six Coming to Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale

Detroit-based rock act Electric Six, best known for its hits “Gay Bar” and “Danger! High Voltage,” has announced it's coming to the Valley later this year. The often-satirical six-piece band, led by Dick Valentine, will take over Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale on Tuesday, August 24. Indie rockers Me Like Bees will open the show, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door.

Relentless Beats Adds Two New Pod Concerts

Local electronic dance music events company Relentless Beats has added two more outdoor pod concerts to its lineup of DJ events at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler this weekend. “LifeLight,” which will be headlined by Gareth Emery, will take place on Friday, April 2, while “Visions” will happen the following evening on Saturday, April 3, and star female-fronted EDM act Krewella. A previously announced event, “Disciple,” is happening on Thursday night.

Both events will take place on the venue’s Sonoran Lawn and feature social distancing, mandatory mask usage, and reduced capacity. Groups of up to eight people can attend the event in 8-by-10-foot pods. Tickets for all three events range in price from $150 to $675 per pod. Full details can be found here.