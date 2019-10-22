 


    Herban Planet
Kanye West performs at American Airlines Arena in Miami on September 16, 2016.
George Martinez / Miami New Times
George Martinez / Miami New Times

Kanye West's Concert Film, Shot in Arizona, Is Coming to Theaters

Jason Keil | October 22, 2019 | 7:00am
Kanye West has (likely) made it official.

The rapper announced on his Twitter account that his long-awaited album Jesus is King comes out on Friday, October 25. According to Pitchfork, the 10 tracks on the album lean toward the religious and features samples from vintage gospel recordings. The songs have reportedly been performed during West's Sunday Service performances.

If you've never received an invitation to one of those private shows (or missed the one at Coachella in April), now's your chance. The accompanying documentary, which shares its name with the album, is scheduled to be released in Valley IMAX theaters this Thursday, October 24.

“This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX," per a press release by the theater company. 

The film has an Arizona connection. According to ARTNews , the film was shot over the summer at Roden Crater, James Turrell's art project located in a dormant volcano 25 miles northeast of Flagstaff. West donated $10 million to the project earlier this year.

Watch the trailer for the film Jesus is King below. Click here to purchase tickets. The album should be available this Friday, but we've been fooled before.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

