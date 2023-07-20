Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar comes to Phoenix in August

Woah.
The band is scheduled to perform on Aug. 11 at Crescent Ballroom. The stop is part of Dogstar’s 30-city tour in support of the upcoming album “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” their first record in more than 20 years.
The tour and the album were both announced on Wednesday and are part of the band’s recent revival. The record’s first single, “Everything Turns Around,” has already been released.
Dogstar, which also features vocalist and guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, originally formed in the early ’90s and served as a side gig for Reeves when he wasn’t acting. The band released two full-length albums, 1996’s “Our Little Visionary” and 2000’s “Happy Ending,” before breaking up in 2002. They reunited last year.
How to get tickets for Keanu Reeves and Dogstar in Phoenix
Tickets for Dogstar’s Crescent Ballroom gig, which you have to be 21 to attend, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. General admission is $35 to $45 in advance and $38 to $48 on the day of the show.
A “VIP soundcheck experience” is also available for $285 per person and includes a general admission ticket to the concert, a group photo with the band, an exclusive merch item and souvenir lanyard, priority entry and the chance to attend a pre-show soundcheck. (More details are available here.)
Party on, dudes.