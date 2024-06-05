 Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar returns to Phoenix in September | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar returns to Phoenix in September

Party on, dudes.
June 5, 2024
The members of Dogstar (from left): Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse.
The members of Dogstar (from left): Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse. Ticketmaster

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $5,000. This money directly supports the journalism Phoenix New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$3,400
Share this:
Keanu Reeves will spend this summer on a most excellent rock 'n' roll adventure.

Dogstar, the alt-rock trio featuring the legendary actor and musician on bass guitar, will make a stop in metro Phoenix on their latest tour, which was announced on Tuesday and will visit 29 cities throughout North America.

The band is scheduled to perform at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa on Sept. 21. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. No opener has been announced.

Tickets for the gig will be available during a presale beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will take place later this week and a general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Dogstar, which also includes vocalist/guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, previously performed in Phoenix in August 2023. The gig, which took place at Crescent Ballroom, sold out.

Dogstar was originally formed in 1991 and has been a side project for Reeves, best known for his starring roles in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “The Matrix” and “John Wick.”

The group released two albums, 1996’s “Our Little Visionary” and 2000’s “Happy Ending,” and disbanded in 2002 before reforming 20 years later. Their latest album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” came out last year.

The full list of Dogstar's summer tour dates is below. For more information on concerts in Phoenix, check out the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Aug. 8, Indiana State Fair, Indianapolis
Aug. 9, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, W. Va
Aug. 11, Lexington Opera House, Lexington, Ky.
Aug. 13, The Ritz, Raleigh, N.C.
Aug. 14, The National, Richmond, Va.
Aug. 16, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.
Aug. 17, Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, Pa.
Aug. 18, Del Lago Resort and Casino, Waterloo, N.Y.
Aug. 20, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, Mich
Aug. 22, Caesar's Windsor, Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 23, Horseshoe Hammond Casino, Hammond, Ind.
Aug. 24, Rose Music Hall, Columbia, Mo.
Aug. 27, The Astro, La Vista, Nebr.
Aug. 28, Uptown Theater, Kansas City, Mo.
Aug. 30, Downstream Casino Resort, Quapaw, Okla.
Aug. 31, Riverwind Casino, Norman, Okla.
Sept. 3, Union Event Center, Salt Lake City
Sept. 6, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, Reno, Nev.
Sept. 07, Britt Festival Pavilion, Jacksonville, OR
Sept. 08, McMenamins Grand Lodge, Forest Grove, OR
Sept. 10, Spokane Live, Airway Heights, WA
Sept. 13, Redding Civic Auditorium, Redding, Calif.
Sept. 14, Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif.
Sept. 15, The Catalyst- Santa Cruz, Calif.
Sept. 17, The Majestic Ventura Theater, Ventura, Calif.
Sept. 19, Harrah's Resort Socal, Valley Center, Calif.
Sept. 20, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas
Sept. 21, Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino, Maricopa
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour, including Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour, including Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
11 photos of Phoenix concert promoter Danny Zelisko’s memorabilia exhibit

History & Nostalgia

11 photos of Phoenix concert promoter Danny Zelisko’s memorabilia exhibit

By Jennifer Goldberg
Watch legendary band Nirvana perform at The Mason Jar in Phoenix in 1990

History & Nostalgia

Watch legendary band Nirvana perform at The Mason Jar in Phoenix in 1990

By Jennifer Goldberg
Jennifer Lopez cancels entire tour, including Phoenix concert

Touring Artists

Jennifer Lopez cancels entire tour, including Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation