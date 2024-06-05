Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar returns to Phoenix in September

Keanu Reeves will spend this summer on a most excellent rock 'n' roll adventure.
Dogstar, the alt-rock trio featuring the legendary actor and musician on bass guitar, will make a stop in metro Phoenix on their latest tour, which was announced on Tuesday and will visit 29 cities throughout North America.
The band is scheduled to perform at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa on Sept. 21. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. No opener has been announced.
Tickets for the gig will be available during a presale beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will take place later this week and a general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Dogstar, which also includes vocalist/guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, previously performed in Phoenix in August 2023. The gig, which took place at Crescent Ballroom, sold out.
Dogstar was originally formed in 1991 and has been a side project for Reeves, best known for his starring roles in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “The Matrix” and “John Wick.”
The group released two albums, 1996’s “Our Little Visionary” and 2000’s “Happy Ending,” and disbanded in 2002 before reforming 20 years later. Their latest album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” came out last year.
The full list of Dogstar's summer tour dates is below. For more information on concerts in Phoenix, check out the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Aug. 8, Indiana State Fair, Indianapolis
Aug. 9, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, W. Va
Aug. 11, Lexington Opera House, Lexington, Ky.
Aug. 13, The Ritz, Raleigh, N.C.
Aug. 14, The National, Richmond, Va.
Aug. 16, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.
Aug. 17, Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, Pa.
Aug. 18, Del Lago Resort and Casino, Waterloo, N.Y.
Aug. 20, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, Mich
Aug. 22, Caesar's Windsor, Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 23, Horseshoe Hammond Casino, Hammond, Ind.
Aug. 24, Rose Music Hall, Columbia, Mo.
Aug. 27, The Astro, La Vista, Nebr.
Aug. 28, Uptown Theater, Kansas City, Mo.
Aug. 30, Downstream Casino Resort, Quapaw, Okla.
Aug. 31, Riverwind Casino, Norman, Okla.
Sept. 3, Union Event Center, Salt Lake City
Sept. 6, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, Reno, Nev.
Sept. 07, Britt Festival Pavilion, Jacksonville, OR
Sept. 08, McMenamins Grand Lodge, Forest Grove, OR
Sept. 10, Spokane Live, Airway Heights, WA
Sept. 13, Redding Civic Auditorium, Redding, Calif.
Sept. 14, Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif.
Sept. 15, The Catalyst- Santa Cruz, Calif.
Sept. 17, The Majestic Ventura Theater, Ventura, Calif.
Sept. 19, Harrah's Resort Socal, Valley Center, Calif.
Sept. 20, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas
Sept. 21, Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino, Maricopa