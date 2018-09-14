Kelly Clarkson Bringing Meaning of Life Tour to Arizona

Kelly Clarkson is coming back to Arizona on her latest tour.

Kelly Clarkson has finally announced her highly anticipated Meaning of Life Tour after planning it for a year. It will be her first headlining tour in more than three years. She will kick off the tour, which takes the name from her 2017 album, on January 24, 2019, in Oakland, and will stop at Gila River Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Clarkson will perform 28 shows over three months; eventually ending South Carolina.

The album, Meaning of Life features her hit single "Love So Soft."