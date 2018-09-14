 


Kelly Clarkson is coming back to Arizona on her latest tour.EXPAND
Kelly Clarkson is coming back to Arizona on her latest tour.
Leavitt Wells

Kelly Clarkson Bringing Meaning of Life Tour to Arizona

Dillon Rosenblatt | September 14, 2018 | 11:50am
AA

Kelly Clarkson has finally announced her highly anticipated Meaning of Life Tour after planning it for a year. It will be her first headlining tour in more than three years. She will kick off the tour, which takes the name from her 2017 album,  on January 24, 2019, in Oakland, and will stop at Gila River Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Clarkson will perform 28 shows over three months; eventually ending South Carolina.

The album, Meaning of Life features her hit single "Love So Soft."

Clarkson won't be alone on this tour, though. The opening acts will include country singer Kelsea Ballerini, and last year's winner of The Voice, 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli who was on Team Kelly.

Tickets will go on sale Monday September 17 at 10 a.m. local.

Here is how Clarkson announced the tour to her Twitter followers:

Kelly Clarkson Tour Dates

January 24 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
January 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
January 26 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
January 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
February 1 – Glendale – Gila River Arena
February 7 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
February 8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
February 9 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
February 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
February 15 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
February 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
February 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
February 22 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
February 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
February 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
March 2 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
March 7 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum
March 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 9 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
March 14 & 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
March 16 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
March 21 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
March 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 23 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
March 28 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
March 29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 30 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times. Originally from New Jersey, he is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

