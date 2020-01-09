 


  Herban Planet
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Kesha is taking the High Road to Phoenix this spring.EXPAND
Dana Trippe

Kesha Is Coming to Phoenix

Jason Keil | January 9, 2020 | 6:00am
Phoenix is truly blessed.

Kesha's new album High Road comes out at the end of January, and she's going on the road to celebrate. The High Road Tour will come to the Arizona Federal Theatre on Wednesday, April 29, and the Grammy-nominated singer is bringing her "Raising Hell" collaborator Big Freedia as her opener. Not only will she be performing her new music, but fans can expect to hear “TiK ToK” and “Your Love Is My Drug.”

While Kesha toured to support her comeback album Rainbows, she did not stop in Phoenix, though she did a co-headlining tour with rapper Macklemore in 2018. In 2016, she played Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe shortly after the injunction she filed against infamous producer Dr. Luke was denied in New York Supreme Court.

"While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most," the artist said in a statement. "And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not one, but two grand supreme expert body movers - BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY - ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!"

If you would like to shake your ass with Kesha and Big Freedia, you have a few options. A fan presale is currently happening on this website (note the web address), or you can wait for when tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. Tickets include a copy of High Road. And we're not going to lie, what we've heard so far is pretty damn good.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

