K.Flay, Tarja and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Tarja
Monday, June 26
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave. Whenever anyone puts together a list of the best female vocalists in metal, Tarja Turunen is invariably in the top 5. It’s not surprising, given the Finnish singer-songwriter’s operatic singing voice. Formerly the frontwoman for Nightwish, Turunen boasts a commanding stage presence, a three-and-a-half octave vocal range, and a haunting and emotive delivery drawing from her background in symphonic metal. She’s put out nine solo records since 2006 — including such chart-topping albums as 2013's "Colours in the Dark" and 2019's "In the Raw” — with an upcoming live album, “Rocking Heels: Live at Metal Church,” set to debut in August. It features covers of Linkin Park’s “Numb” and Metallica’s "The Unforgiven,” songs from her nine-year stint with Nightwish, and original material. You might hear a few songs from the release during her Valley show on Monday night, which has been moved from The Van Buren to the more intimate Crescent Ballroom. With Chaoseum; 8 p.m., $40 via ticketweb.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Quintron and Miss Pussycat
Tuesday, June 27
Last Exit Live, 717 S. Central Ave. New Orleans-based indie/noise rock act Quintron and Miss Pussycat combine The Cramps and The B-52s for a uniquely delightful blend of music. Their songs are gleeful and bratty, with themes ranging from witches in dance clubs to gutter escapades. Miss Pussycat adds an extra touch of playfulness with occasional puppet shows during their live performances. Their artistry extends beyond energetic antics, as Quintron's musical innovations and inventions — including the light-activated drum machine called Drum Buddy and a saliva-powered hand organ known as the Spit Machine — are a highlight. If you need another reason to see them live, consider this: How many people around your work’s water cooler can say they spent the night watching an organist play a spit-powered machine? With Astrologer, Vid Nelson and Blue Heaven; 8 p.m., $17/$20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley Naftule
Parker Milsap
Tuesday, June 27
Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave. Parker Millsap effortlessly weaves together elements of Americana, blues, folk, rock and country, creating a captivating musical concoction. Hewn from the rich traditions of these genres, the Oklahoma-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist infuses his songs with raw emotion and heartfelt storytelling. His Americana roots from being raised in a Pentecostal family shine through in his honest and introspective lyrics, which often explore themes of love, loss, and enduring tough times. Meanwhile, his blues influences lend a soulful edge to his sound, adding a touch of grit and authenticity. Millsap's skillful guitar playing and soul-stirring vocals further enhance the bluesy and country elements in his sound. At the same time, his folk sensibilities bring a timeless quality to his songs, embracing acoustic instrumentation and an intimate, stripped-down approach. Millsap's current tour in support of his recently released sixth studio album, “Wilderness Within You” brings him to town this week. With Alexa Rose; 7:30 p.m., $18/$20 via ticketweb.com. Benjamin Leatherman
The Goddamn Gallows
Thursday, June 29
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., MesaThe leading purveyors of punk rock gutterbilly, The Goddamn Gallows got their start pummeling squats and rundown apartments with their fiery mix of mandolin, accordion, washboard, guitars, bass and drums. A small group, the trio of Mikey Classic, Fishgutzz, and Amanda Kill can nevertheless conjure up a mighty racket. Having toured with firebrand showman The Reverend Horton Heat, The Goddamn Gallows share the holy man’s love of theatrics and vocal derangement. They don’t just incorporate country sounds into their dizzying punk rock stew; they also draw on the conventions of old-time church revivals and circus sideshows to create a throwback live experience. Nobody’s going to bite the head off a chicken but they play songs that make you think that could happen at any moment. With IV and the Strange Band and Volk; 7 p.m., $20 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
Grandson and K.Flay
Thursday, June 29
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Grandson and K.Flay each have a yen for incorporating elements of hip-hop into their tunes. Grandson, born Jordan Benjamin, is renowned for his politically charged lyrics and powerful vocal delivery, often tackling social issues and personal struggles with raw and intense energy. Conversely, K.Flay combines elements of alternative rock, pop, and rap in her music, bringing a more introspective and poetic approach to her lyrics, exploring themes of self-reflection, relationships, and mental health. Both artists have a yen for crafting catchy hooks and memorable melodies with Grandson leaning towards a heavier, rock-influenced sound while K.Flay embraces a more melodic and atmospheric production style. After collaborating on a number of tracks in recent years, including 2020’s “Zen” and “Peaches (Text Voter XX to 40649),” they’ve teamed up for the I Love You, I’m Trying tour. With Jack Kays; 8 p.m., $30 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman