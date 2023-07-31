Killer Mike, Toosii and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Toosii

Monday, July 31

The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.

Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival

Tuesday, Aug. 1

The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.

click to enlarge Man or Astro-Man? will touch down in the Valley this week. Arrival Artists

Man or Astro-Man?

Thursday, Aug. 3

The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Road

Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Blues Traveler

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe

Little Feat

Thursday, August 3

Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St.

In the mood to see a concert this week? If so, you’ve got a variety of options, including Killer Mike of Run the Jewels fame backed by a choir, Southern rap star Toosii, the spacey surf-rock band Man or Astro-Man? and blues-influenced rock bands Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Blues Traveler.Read on for complete details about each of these shows or check out Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar for even more live music around the Valley this week.Toosii is a rapper whose career has shot into the stratosphere in recent years. In June, the North Carolina-based artist released “Naujour,” his second successive Top 20 album, which produced the platinum hit single “Favorite Song.” Its the latest in a series of successes for Toosii (born Nau'Jour Grainger), who has been in the spotlight since getting signed to South Coast Music Group in 2019, dropping his breakthrough track “Red Lights” (a song about the murder of his grandfather) and the fire mixtape "Who Dat." More albums and mixtapes have followed and the self-described “hood romantic” racked up more than 250 million combined global streams in 2020. Not bad for an artist who was booed offstage at 16.Rap icon Killer Mike of Run The Jewels is switching things up for his latest tour by bringing a full gospel choir along for the ride. In addition to playing cuts from his latest album “Michael,” the Atlanta-born artist will also play fan-favorite cuts from his other solo albums on what’s being called the High & Holy tour. For a man who raps so vividly about his love of strip clubs, carnal activities, and prison riots, the thought of Killer Mike working with a choir almost seems like a contradiction. But ever since Kanye opened the door to gospel rap, this sort of collab isn’t totally out of the blue. There’s always been a traditionalist streak to Killer Mike (a man with a deep enough cognitive dissonance that he can rap about revolution while respecting the police on the same song) that it doesn’t seem crazy for him to be bandleading a choir. Come for the hard rap spit, stay to hear a choir reverently sing “pow, motherfucker, pow” on “Big Beast.”In their many, many trips around the sun, spacey surf-rock legends Man or Astro-Man? have touched down in the Valley on multiple occasions over the decades, including a few highly unforgettable gigs at local music venues. To wit: In the mid-‘90s, they famously packed the original location of Eastside Records in Tempe with thousands of fans, resulting in the property’s landlord banning gigs at the store for years afterward. And in 2013, MOAM? wowed a crowd at Crescent Ballroom when bassist Robert del Bueno (a.k.a. Coco the Electronic Monkey) lit a theremin on fire near while playing the instrument. While we can’t guarantee that the band’s performance at Rebel Lounge this week will be just as memorable, it offers local fans of Man or Astro-Man? the chance to hear how the band has upped the aggression on their punk-powered surf-rock in recent years, including on the material from their new double seven-inch record “Distant Pulsar.” It's definitely out of this world.There has always been a bluesy edge to Big Head Todd and the Monsters' ever-expanding sound. Now, more than 30 years after forming in Boulder, Colorado, the band's still bringing their groove-rock to the masses. Upon their debut in 1989, the band was more a power pop group flitting on the edge of the fledgling jam-band scene, and the blues base inherent in all rock 'n' roll was buried in band leader/guitarist Todd Park Mohr's often soulful songwriting. His initial introduction to music came via soul artists Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin, which may explain some of the sweet arrangements found in the band's early material. Joining them on their current tour are rockers Blues Traveler, who have offered a similar take on the jam band concept since breaking into the mainstream in the mid-’90s.In 1969, when Little Feat was formed by keyboardist Bill Payne and the just-fired Mothers of Invention guitarist Lowell George, 40-year-old bands didn't exist. More than five decades later, Little Feat's still cranking out their original brand of Southern boogie, which merges funk, jazz, blues, gospel, folk, soul, rock, and New Orleans' unique rhythmic pulse. Perhaps even more surprising is just how fresh and vibrant the music remains on Rooster Rag, the group's latest effort. When, at just 34, George died of a heart attack in 1979, the band effectively died along with him. But Little Feat's popularity never waned, and the remaining members reformed in 1987, releasing the acclaimed Let It Roll. Though the band experienced some lean times in the 1990s, and juggled a rotating cast of vocalists, the musical turpitude of core (and current) members Payne, Sam Clayton, Kenny Gradney and Fred Tackett kept the group's decisive groove flowing.