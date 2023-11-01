Kim Petras brings her 'biggest and most ambitious show' to Phoenix

click to enlarge Kim Petras is currently on her "Feed the Beast World Tour." Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Kim Petras released her debut single, "I Don't Want It at All," back in 2017. It's a mellow synth-infused tune that extols her love of luxury consumerism but on someone else's dime."I want all my clothes designer," she sings. "I want someone else to buy them." In the song's video, there's even a cameo from the indulgent Barbie herself, Paris Hilton.However, with two hit albums and a successful world tour, the 31-year-old singer is making her own money these days. She's coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on Thursday for her "Feed the Beast World Tour," which she promises is her most ambitious project to date.Petras, the first-ever openly trans singer to have a number-one single in the United States, recently answered some questions for Phoenix New Times via email due to her being on vocal rest.I’m great! Tour has been amazing so far. My last headline tour was in 2019, so it has been really incredible to see all my fans in person again and give them my biggest show and most ambitious show ever. Hopefully, they think it was worth the wait!I love so many things about being on tour – especially being on stage as it’s where I feel most myself – but, if I had to choose one thing, it would definitely be seeing my fans again. With the pandemic, it has been far too long. I kept in touch with them on social media as much as I could, but it doesn’t compare to being able to see them in real life!They were incredible to work with. Sam and I had been trying to work together for around five years, but we had been sending songs back and forth and it never felt quite right. When “Unholy” came along, it just clicked, and we got in the studio together. Working with Sam was so special and really collaborative. I always think of myself as a songwriter first, so them trusting me to just do my thing really meant the world.Thanks so much! Winning a Grammy was incredible, and being the first trans woman to win a Grammy in my category was unreal. It’s not something I thought would happen and it has truly changed my life. As a trans woman, it’s such an honor to be able to keep spotlighting the incredible transgender people who opened the doors for me to be able to get here – like Sophie, Amanda Lear and Wendy Carlos – and as an artist it’s truly incredible to be recognized for my songwriting and my craft and something I have worked on for years and years.Following in Leyna Bloom’s footsteps was a huge confidence boost. I was so nervous, but I ended up having the best time with Yu Tsai and the whole Sports Illustrated team. To be able to join the long list of iconic people who have been on the cover was such a pinch-me moment.It has always been really important for me to make sure my shows are safe spaces and places where people can completely be themselves. The Westboro Baptist Church picketed my Kansas City show during my first-ever headline tour a few years ago, and it really made me realize the importance of showing up anyway. Things won’t change if they don’t know you, and it’s sad that there are people going through the same things I went through growing up, but if I can take the heat for a night so that my fans are able to have fun, completely free of judgment ... Then that is what I will do.It’s the biggest and most ambitious show I’ve ever done and is kind of my manifesto as an artist. It includes music from the start of my career all the way until now. It’s split into five sections loosely based on Dante’s "Inferno," so there are a lot of moving pieces to it. I’ve had so much fun putting it together as I wanted it to be as visual as possible. It’s a real pop show. There are costume changes, props, lots of choreography and lots of surprises along the way ... but you’ll have to come and see it for yourself!Absolutely! It’s a dream every time. Pride shows are some of the funnest shows ever. I always want to make sure I’m showing up for them. I just love being on the road and being on the road. That’s when I feel the most myself.I can’t give too much away, but there’s more music to come and you won’t have to wait long – promise!