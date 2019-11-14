 


    Herban Planet
4
Simmons doing his signature tongue tricks.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

KISS Aren't Done: They Return to the Valley Next Year

Jason Keil | November 14, 2019 | 10:22am
AA

Just when we thought they were over, KISS are returning to Phoenix.

A few of us were happy to see them go, but the cock rockers refuse to say die. The glam quartet are extending their End of the Road World Tour to late next year. They'll be coming to Ak-Chin Pavillion on September 29, 2020, to help the Valley "rock and roll all night, and party every day."

In a statement, the band said, "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas, and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet, and we'll go out the same way we came in...Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

Want to see KISS one last time? Meet and greet experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. on their website. KISS Army fan club presales will begin on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 21, at 10 p.m. on their website. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation's website.

If you're a Citi cardmember, you'll have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 20, at noon until Thursday, November 21, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

The end of KISS may actually be near, so stick your tongues out proud!

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

